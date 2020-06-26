22911 SE 20th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities playground

Exquisite 6 Bed, 4.25 bath in Sammamish and Finished D-light Basement w view - Elegant and spacious, almost 4000 sq ft, 6 beds, 4.25 baths in Sammamish. Easy assess to I-90, minutes to downtown Issaquah, Redmond and Bellevue.



This is a 3 story home, open concept, backed to protected green belt, with beautiful non-obstructed mountain view. Bed on first floor with ensuite 3/4 bath, Breathtaking view from kitchen with granite slabs, island in the middle, lots of cabinet spaces and large pantry for the family. All bedrooms are spacious with one bonus room on the top floor that can be used as an office or separate play room.



5 piece master suite with huge closet space. Daylight basement is completely finished with separate living room and bedroom with full bath. Storage room in basement is also carpeted.



Corner Lot backing to the community playground, great for the kids to play in. Tankless water heater, with central a/c.



Within walking distance to award winning Issaquah Schools Discovery Elem, Pine Lake Mid and Skyline High. Blinds, refrigerator, washer and dryer ordered, pending delivery For showing call or text Toni at 425-327-0446. No pets, no smoking please.



First, last and security deposit to move-in. Application fee is $43 per adult and it's non-refundable. One time move in fee of $150 paid by tenant.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3839066)