Sammamish, WA
22911 SE 20th Street
22911 SE 20th Street

22911 Southeast 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

22911 Southeast 20th Street, Sammamish, WA 98075

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
air conditioning
playground
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
Exquisite 6 Bed, 4.25 bath in Sammamish and Finished D-light Basement w view - Elegant and spacious, almost 4000 sq ft, 6 beds, 4.25 baths in Sammamish. Easy assess to I-90, minutes to downtown Issaquah, Redmond and Bellevue.

This is a 3 story home, open concept, backed to protected green belt, with beautiful non-obstructed mountain view. Bed on first floor with ensuite 3/4 bath, Breathtaking view from kitchen with granite slabs, island in the middle, lots of cabinet spaces and large pantry for the family. All bedrooms are spacious with one bonus room on the top floor that can be used as an office or separate play room.

5 piece master suite with huge closet space. Daylight basement is completely finished with separate living room and bedroom with full bath. Storage room in basement is also carpeted.

Corner Lot backing to the community playground, great for the kids to play in. Tankless water heater, with central a/c.

Within walking distance to award winning Issaquah Schools Discovery Elem, Pine Lake Mid and Skyline High. Blinds, refrigerator, washer and dryer ordered, pending delivery For showing call or text Toni at 425-327-0446. No pets, no smoking please.

First, last and security deposit to move-in. Application fee is $43 per adult and it's non-refundable. One time move in fee of $150 paid by tenant.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3839066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22911 SE 20th Street have any available units?
22911 SE 20th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
What amenities does 22911 SE 20th Street have?
Some of 22911 SE 20th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22911 SE 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
22911 SE 20th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22911 SE 20th Street pet-friendly?
No, 22911 SE 20th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sammamish.
Does 22911 SE 20th Street offer parking?
No, 22911 SE 20th Street does not offer parking.
Does 22911 SE 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22911 SE 20th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22911 SE 20th Street have a pool?
No, 22911 SE 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 22911 SE 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 22911 SE 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22911 SE 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22911 SE 20th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22911 SE 20th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22911 SE 20th Street has units with air conditioning.
