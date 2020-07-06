1820 210th Court North East

Amenities

Don't miss out on this hot deal ! Cozy House 3BR 2BA located in Shannonwood Trilevel near Sahalee Country Club . This spacious and functional home feature granite countertop kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Lake Washington School District. Great cul de sac location w/territorial views throughout! Remodeled kitchen with rich cabinetry, granite counters, breakfast bar and stainless appliances. Gas furnace and features a outdoor sprinkling system. This home is open & light and bright! large private fully fenced backyard with deck and brick patio. Great location! Conveniently close to the Sahalee Country Club, Marymoor Park, Lake Sammamish Landing and more. Deposit and Applicant (screened for credit, criminal, and background check), Renters Insurance Required. Income Requirement: 3X household gross monthly income Pets on a case-by-case basis, Pet Rent $25, Deposit: $500.00/pet.