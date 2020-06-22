All apartments in Sammamish
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:05 AM

1555 248th Avenue Southeast

1555 248th Avenue Southeast · (425) 247-8860
Location

1555 248th Avenue Southeast, Sammamish, WA 98075

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
- Single family home on 3.45 acres in the heart of the Sammamish Plateau
- This private country home provides a sanctuary away from the bustle of the city, yet is minutes from shopping and freeway access
- Cozy 3 bedroom,1 bathroom rambler (one story) with hardwood floors and open concept
- Warm and cozy living room and dinning room allows tremendous view of the landscape with no neighbors in site
- Expansive decks allow plenty of outdoor living and entertaining areas to enjoy a tranquil setting
- You will love all the space for gardening, outdoor living and wild life
- Award winning Issaquah Schools & Eastside Catholic Middle & High School. Discovery Elementary School, Pine Lake Middle School and Skyline High School)
- Beaver Lake Park is a 10 min walk, trails, dog park, baseball fields, picnic area
- Large barn with 4 stalls, hay storage, tack room and tall covered bay for boat/RV parking
- Using barn for boarding horses will be extra monthly charge
- Close to I-90, Issaquah Highland. Downtown Issaquah, Pine Lake Park and Ride, Highland Park and Ride
- 5 -10 minutes to shopping - QFC, Fred Meyer, Issaquah Costco and Issaquah Microsoft Campus
- One + year Lease. Available 8/1/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

