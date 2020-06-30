1344 226th Ct SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



This beautiful, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, single-family home property rental in Sammamish, Washington can be yours today!



This home also comes with a 2-car attached garage. A fenced yard creates a backyard haven to rest for in this quiet neighborhood. But the renter must take care of the yard. One can also enjoy its private pool. Inside youll find a cozy fireplace, large windows, recessed lighting, built-in bookshelves, hardwood floor, and carpet flooring in the bedrooms to give a much-added relaxing atmosphere. The rent also included an in-unit washer and dryer making your laundry woes a thing of the past!



Feel free to prepare home-cooked meals in your kitchen with fine white-painted cabinets/drawers; ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, freezer, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. Forced-air heating and ceiling fans throughout the home provide a comfortable environment. The bedrooms have built-in closets. Walk-in closet, vanity cabinets, bathtub, and a shower stall enclosed in metal-framed glass panel furnished the bathrooms. Its a pet-friendly property but only small dogs or cats are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is not allowed in the house. Its a steal for the neighborhood with these awesome amenities, so come see it today before its gone!



Tenant pays water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet. HOA fees will be shouldered by the landlord. However, there is a $50 additional fee by the renters monthly.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more w



