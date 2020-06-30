440 S 51st Court C304

Amenities

Large 1 Bedroom Townhouse w/ Attached Garage - Property Id: 88180



This charming townhouse is located in the Summit Park complex off Talbot Rd in Renton. It's bright and well-lit with large windows on the main level. Situated in a quiet, safe neighborhood with easy freeway access.

Featuring:

1 bedroom large enough for a king-size bed w/ walk-in closet

1 bathroom w/ combo shower/tub and dual access from the bedroom/living area

Hardwood floors throughout with stone tile in the kitchen and bathroom

Dining area

Large balcony off living room

Attached 1-car garage with secure access from indoors

Full size W/D in laundry room tucked away off the kitchen

Gas fireplace

Bottom floor entry with indoor stairs to the main living level

Fresh paint throughout

Landlords are local and attentive if needed, and scarce if not needed

Close to:

Easy freeway access: Hwy 167, I-5 & I-405

Valley Medical Center, retail, restaurants, grocery stores, banks, Boeing Renton and Starbucks within 1-2 miles.



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88180

Property Id 88180



No Pets Allowed



