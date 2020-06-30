440 S 51st Court C304

Amenities
Large 1 Bedroom Townhouse w/ Attached Garage - Property Id: 88180
This charming townhouse is located in the Summit Park complex off Talbot Rd in Renton. It's bright and well-lit with large windows on the main level. Situated in a quiet, safe neighborhood with easy freeway access.
Featuring:
1 bedroom large enough for a king-size bed w/ walk-in closet
1 bathroom w/ combo shower/tub and dual access from the bedroom/living area
Hardwood floors throughout with stone tile in the kitchen and bathroom
Dining area
Large balcony off living room
Attached 1-car garage with secure access from indoors
Full size W/D in laundry room tucked away off the kitchen
Gas fireplace
Bottom floor entry with indoor stairs to the main living level
Fresh paint throughout
Landlords are local and attentive if needed, and scarce if not needed
Close to:
Easy freeway access: Hwy 167, I-5 & I-405
Valley Medical Center, retail, restaurants, grocery stores, banks, Boeing Renton and Starbucks within 1-2 miles.
No Pets Allowed
