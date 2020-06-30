All apartments in Renton
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
440 S 51st Court C304
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM

440 S 51st Court C304

440 South 51st Court · No Longer Available
Location

440 South 51st Court, Renton, WA 98055

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large 1 Bedroom Townhouse w/ Attached Garage - Property Id: 88180

This charming townhouse is located in the Summit Park complex off Talbot Rd in Renton. It's bright and well-lit with large windows on the main level. Situated in a quiet, safe neighborhood with easy freeway access.
Featuring:
1 bedroom large enough for a king-size bed w/ walk-in closet
1 bathroom w/ combo shower/tub and dual access from the bedroom/living area
Hardwood floors throughout with stone tile in the kitchen and bathroom
Dining area
Large balcony off living room
Attached 1-car garage with secure access from indoors
Full size W/D in laundry room tucked away off the kitchen
Gas fireplace
Bottom floor entry with indoor stairs to the main living level
Fresh paint throughout
Landlords are local and attentive if needed, and scarce if not needed
Close to:
Easy freeway access: Hwy 167, I-5 & I-405
Valley Medical Center, retail, restaurants, grocery stores, banks, Boeing Renton and Starbucks within 1-2 miles.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88180
Property Id 88180

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5442066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 S 51st Court C304 have any available units?
440 S 51st Court C304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 440 S 51st Court C304 have?
Some of 440 S 51st Court C304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 S 51st Court C304 currently offering any rent specials?
440 S 51st Court C304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 S 51st Court C304 pet-friendly?
No, 440 S 51st Court C304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 440 S 51st Court C304 offer parking?
Yes, 440 S 51st Court C304 offers parking.
Does 440 S 51st Court C304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 440 S 51st Court C304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 S 51st Court C304 have a pool?
No, 440 S 51st Court C304 does not have a pool.
Does 440 S 51st Court C304 have accessible units?
No, 440 S 51st Court C304 does not have accessible units.
Does 440 S 51st Court C304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 S 51st Court C304 has units with dishwashers.

