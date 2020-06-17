Amenities

18835 104th Pl. SE Available 05/08/20 Immaculate 3-Bedroom Home with A/C in Spectacular Renton Location! - This large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the Cougar Meadows/Eaglebrook neighborhood has it all, including A/C for those hot summer days! Fantastic Renton location, with easy access to freeways, hospital, Boeing, Seatac Airport and downtown Seattle. Great layout features lots of hardwood flooring, open-concept kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, family room with gas fireplace, formal living and dining rooms, large covered deck in back and RV or boat parking on side of home. Master bedroom has huge walk-in closet, double vanity, separate shower and giant soaking tub. Other features include new paint, new carpet and large yard with fully fenced back yard and sprinkler system. There is a 2-car garage plus an extra 'room' built inside of garage which would make an excellent workshop or storage area. Don't miss this opportunity - this home will go fast! Make an appointment to view this home today! Please do not disturb current tenants. NOTE: Due to COVID-19, we will not be showing this property until vacant.



