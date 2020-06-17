All apartments in Renton
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

18835 104th Pl. SE

18835 104th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

18835 104th Place Southeast, Renton, WA 98055
Snake Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
18835 104th Pl. SE Available 05/08/20 Immaculate 3-Bedroom Home with A/C in Spectacular Renton Location! - This large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the Cougar Meadows/Eaglebrook neighborhood has it all, including A/C for those hot summer days! Fantastic Renton location, with easy access to freeways, hospital, Boeing, Seatac Airport and downtown Seattle. Great layout features lots of hardwood flooring, open-concept kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, family room with gas fireplace, formal living and dining rooms, large covered deck in back and RV or boat parking on side of home. Master bedroom has huge walk-in closet, double vanity, separate shower and giant soaking tub. Other features include new paint, new carpet and large yard with fully fenced back yard and sprinkler system. There is a 2-car garage plus an extra 'room' built inside of garage which would make an excellent workshop or storage area. Don't miss this opportunity - this home will go fast! Make an appointment to view this home today! Please do not disturb current tenants. NOTE: Due to COVID-19, we will not be showing this property until vacant.

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

ARRANGE A TOUR: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

(RLNE5710352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18835 104th Pl. SE have any available units?
18835 104th Pl. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 18835 104th Pl. SE have?
Some of 18835 104th Pl. SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18835 104th Pl. SE currently offering any rent specials?
18835 104th Pl. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18835 104th Pl. SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 18835 104th Pl. SE is pet friendly.
Does 18835 104th Pl. SE offer parking?
Yes, 18835 104th Pl. SE offers parking.
Does 18835 104th Pl. SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18835 104th Pl. SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18835 104th Pl. SE have a pool?
No, 18835 104th Pl. SE does not have a pool.
Does 18835 104th Pl. SE have accessible units?
No, 18835 104th Pl. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 18835 104th Pl. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 18835 104th Pl. SE does not have units with dishwashers.

