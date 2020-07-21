All apartments in Redmond
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

10720 157th Ave. NE

10720 157th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

10720 157th Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Education Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wonderful & Updated 3-Bedroom Home in Redmond FOR RENT!! - This is really a great home! 3 good-sized bedrooms, 2 baths plus 2 car attached garage. Brand new hard-surface flooring has just been installed throughout the home. Other features include brand new interior and exterior paint and new stainless steel appliances. Large back yard with nice deck and storage shed. Super convenient location! Close to Microsoft and Redmond Town Center, easy access to SR-520 and I-5. No pets, please. Make an appointment to view this home today!

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: No pets accepted for this property, sorry.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5164618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10720 157th Ave. NE have any available units?
10720 157th Ave. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 10720 157th Ave. NE have?
Some of 10720 157th Ave. NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10720 157th Ave. NE currently offering any rent specials?
10720 157th Ave. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10720 157th Ave. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10720 157th Ave. NE is pet friendly.
Does 10720 157th Ave. NE offer parking?
Yes, 10720 157th Ave. NE offers parking.
Does 10720 157th Ave. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10720 157th Ave. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10720 157th Ave. NE have a pool?
No, 10720 157th Ave. NE does not have a pool.
Does 10720 157th Ave. NE have accessible units?
No, 10720 157th Ave. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 10720 157th Ave. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10720 157th Ave. NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10720 157th Ave. NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10720 157th Ave. NE does not have units with air conditioning.
