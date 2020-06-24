18519 11th Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Large 4 Bedroom Home with a Fantastic View & New Carpets! - Large 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom house with two decks that enjoy spectacular water and mountain views. Three of the four bedrooms are upstairs--including the Master Bedroom w/ full master bath and walk-in closet. The main level features an open kitchen with lots of cabinets, dinette area, full open family room w/ wood-burning stove and access to the large deck. Also on this level is a formal dining room that has a pass-through to the kitchen. Downstairs includes an open daylight basement with tons of room in addition to the fourth bedroom that has built-in shelving and a 3/4 bath. The lower level also has a sliding glass door with access to the fully fenced back yard. There is a laundry room off of main level half bathroom with washer/ dryer hook-ups and a 2 car garage with entirely usable space. New carpets on main and upper levels. No smoking. Sorry, no pets.

Tenant screening and credit check required.

We do not allow "reusable screening reports."

A move-in admin fee of $50 will be due at lease signing.

Visit our website for full details, view our screening criteria, apply online or view all of our available listings https://detailspropertymanagement.com.

Click on Rental Search.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2148798)