29 Apartments for rent in Poulsbo, WA with garage

Poulsbo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
9 Units Available
Arendal Apartments
21110 Viking Way Northwest, Poulsbo, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Embrace the charm of the Kitsap Peninsula at Arendal on Viking. Arendal is ideally located alongside the Olympic Mountains just 49 miles north of Tacoma and a quick ferry ride away from Seattle.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
18420 13th Ave NE
18420 13th Avenue Northeast, Poulsbo, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3080 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom Poulsbo home with gorgeous views of mountains and water- Large deck with see-through panels and covered patio below. Hardwood floors throughout upstairs - Sound proof media room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
433 NE Inspiration Street
433 Northeast Inspiration Street, Poulsbo, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1700 sqft
433 NE Inspiration Street Available 07/06/20 New Poulsbo Home - New 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Poulsbo off Viking Way.
Results within 1 mile of Poulsbo

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
16589 Norum Road
16589 Norum Road Northeast, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
3000 sqft
16589 Norum Road Available 07/10/20 One of a kind Poulsbo waterfront estate.... - This is one of Poulsbo's most iconic properties. The detail in which this 1910 Craftsman home was lovingly restored will amaze.
Results within 5 miles of Poulsbo
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:57am
21 Units Available
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln, Silverdale, WA
Studio
$1,439
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1073 sqft
Close to Highway 303 and Ridgetop Blvd. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, racquetball, a gym, a hot tub and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
The Signature Apartments and Townhomes
2033 NW Bobwhite Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1301 sqft
Your home should fit your lifestyle! Shopping, restaurants, dog park, walking trails, close to bus lines, Pool, hot tub, basketball court, cable TV included in utilities…and much more.
Results within 10 miles of Poulsbo
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Manette
6 Units Available
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1263 sqft
SeaGlass Village lies on over 20 acres of land in Bremerton’s Manette neighborhood, just west of Seattle.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Wellington Apartments
3414 NW Kensington Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1196 sqft
Located a half mile from Kitsap Mall. Spacious units are close to ferry terminals and shopping. Each unit features an open floor plan and ample light, perfect for entertaining!

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
141 George Leslie Dr
141 George Levie Drive, Jefferson County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2700 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in a quiet cul-de-sac in Port Ludlow. Located in a nice neighborhood, easy commute to PSNS or Bangor.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4768 NW Eldorado Blve
4768 Northwest Eldorado Boulevard, Chico, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2074 sqft
Gorgeous water and mountain views- Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets and granite counters-Hardwood floors in living/dining area and kitchen- Bonus room downstairs with gas fireplace and ceramic tile flooring- Large deck w/ see through panels to

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2408 15th St
2408 15th Street, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
Updated kitchen and baths. Floor plan offers a Master on the main floor w/attached bath, upper floor has 2 bedrooms and bonus room. Fully finished room in basement can make a nice office or game room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
1097 Northeast Sockeye Court
1097 NE Sockeye Ct, Kitsap County, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2769 sqft
Stunning two-story in Valley View Estates, built in 2019. This home features open concept main level with 9ft ceilings, family room with gas log fireplace and built in book shelves.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
10738 Jetty Place Northwest
10738 Jetty Place Northwest, Silverdale, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2388 sqft
4-bedroom, 2.5 bath two story with more than 2300 square feet on a private, well-maintained cul-de-sac only minutes to Bangor and Silverdale. Both spacious living room and family room provide ample space for entertaining.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
7611 Oak Park Drive Northwest
7611 Oak Park Drive Northwest, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1576 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This 3 bed, split entry home is set in a well established Central Kitsap neighborhood, conveniently located to Silverdale, Bremerton, military bases and highways. Upstairs living room features a wood-burning fireplace.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
4838 Northwest Walgren Drive
4838 Northwest Walgren Drive, Silverdale, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2642 sqft
Prime location close to everything Silverdale has to offer. Just up the road from the new improved Central Kitsap High School and all shopping! This large 5 Bed, 2.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1319 N Rainier Ave.
1319 North Rainier Avenue, Bremerton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1319 N Rainier Ave. Available 07/03/20 Charactor and Old world charm meets refreshed and updated. - This 4bdr 1.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6991 Chico Way NW #B
6991 Chico Way Northwest, Chico, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
936 sqft
6991 Chico Way NW #B Available 07/01/20 Cozy 2 bd Duplex in Chico - Cozy 2 bd 1 bath in desirable Chico location. Fresh interior paint and new flooring. Open kitchen living dining area with wood burning fireplace.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winslow
1 Unit Available
926 Blue Heron Avenue NE
926 Blue Heron Avenue Northeast, Bainbridge Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
926 Blue Heron Avenue NE Available 06/15/20 Townhouse Condo close to Downtown Bainbridge Island - Blue Heron Condominiums is located within walking distance of the library and down town Winslow. This 2 bedroom 1.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6507 Newaukum Place NE
6507 Newaukum Place Northeast, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1659 sqft
6507 Newaukum Place NE - Lovely town home in Central Kitsap. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath with energy efficient natural gas heat. Huge master bedroom includes gas fireplace, walk-in closet, and beautiful master bath.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winslow
1 Unit Available
645 Madison Avenue
645 Madison Avenue North, Bainbridge Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Downtown Winslow....walk to town and the Seattle ferry - This adorable home sits just back off of the hustle and bustle of Madison Avenue enough to make you forget you are right in the center of town.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4102 Petersville Rd NE Unit A
4102 Petersville Road Northeast, Kitsap County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1092 sqft
4102 Petersville Rd NE Unit A Available 06/25/20 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex- Illahee/East Bremerton - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 full bath duplex unit in East Bremerton.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Winslow
1 Unit Available
1257 Patmos Lane NW
1257 Patmos Ln NW, Bainbridge Island, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1608 sqft
Winslow ....

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winslow
1 Unit Available
9438 NE Coral Court
9438 NE Coral Ct, Bainbridge Island, WA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3336 sqft
9438 NE Coral Court Available 07/20/20 Large Beautiful Home Close to town - Beautiful spacious home located on a cul-de-sac on Bainbridge Island.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Manette
1 Unit Available
2420 Yulan Walk
2420 Yulan Walk, Bremerton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2323 sqft
2420 Yulan Walk Available 07/17/20 4 Bedroom Home in the Ridge! - New "The Ridge" community in Manette area of Bremerton. 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2323 sq.ft.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Poulsbo, WA

Poulsbo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

