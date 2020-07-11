/
apartments with washer dryer
31 Apartments for rent in Poulsbo, WA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
Woodcreek
2188 Northeast Hostmark Street, Poulsbo, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodcreek is a premier community offering brand new and newly updated apartments and townhomes. Nestled in a quiet wooded neighborhood in the charming town of Poulsbo, living at Woodcreek offers an amazing lifestyle.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
372 NE OHenry Court
372 Northeast Ohenry Court, Poulsbo, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1647 sqft
Newer 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Poulsbo - Newer home situated in the desirable Summerset neighborhood. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and large walk-in pantry.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1935 NE Lincoln Rd
1935 Northeast Lincoln Road, Poulsbo, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1633 sqft
This three bedroom two bathroom single story home is the perfect home for you! Close to schools, farmer's markets and all shopping.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1940 Claret Loop NW
1940 Claret Loop Northwest, Poulsbo, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2663 sqft
1940 Claret Loop NW Available 09/01/20 Energy Efficient 4 Bedroom Poulsbo Home - 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2663 sq.ft. home in Vinland Pointe! Upstairs bonus room and extra large laundry area with washer/dryer. Master bedroom with 5 piece bath.
Results within 5 miles of Poulsbo
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,247
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to Kitsap Mall, with easy access to Highway 303. Renovated units feature washer and dryer, dishwasher, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy wooded areas, sweeping views of Olympic Mountains and lush landscaping.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
29 Units Available
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln, Silverdale, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1073 sqft
Close to Highway 303 and Ridgetop Blvd. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, racquetball, a gym, a hot tub and a dog park.
Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
24 Units Available
Cascade Ridge
1206 NW Tahoe Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1214 sqft
Treetops comes with amazing amenities such as childcare, in-unit laundry, dishwashers, parking, walk-in closets, pool, gym, media room, pool room. Easy access to the Navy shipping yard and shopping.
Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
24 Units Available
Trillium Heights
12440 Daphne Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1028 sqft
These apartment homes have all you need, just minutes from Target and Kitsap Mall. Well-appointed kitchens, balconies and fireplaces are just some of the amenities you can expect to find here.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Ridgetop Apartments
11153 Shipside Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,505
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
929 sqft
Units offer views of the Olympic Mountains and close proximity to both Kitsap Mall and Naval Base Kitsap. Apartments are spacious and clean, and are close to local malls and shopping.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
10 Units Available
The Signature Apartments and Townhomes
2033 NW Bobwhite Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Your home should fit your lifestyle! Shopping, restaurants, dog park, walking trails, close to bus lines, Pool, hot tub, basketball court, cable TV included in utilities…and much more.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
12686 Silverdale Way
12686 Silverdale Way Northwest, Silverdale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1330 sqft
12686 Silverdale Way Available 08/01/20 Townhouse in Desirable Silverdale Location - 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bathrooms - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
12676 Silverdale Way
12676 Silverdale Way Northwest, Silverdale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1330 sqft
Excellent Silverdale Location - Beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome - Recently renovated in 2016 this 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhome is minutes from Bangor/Keyport and is in walking distance to trails and 1 mile to Silverdale Shopping.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
21680 SEACREST AVENUE NE
21680 Seacrest Avenue Northeast, Indianola, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
500 sqft
New Apt on Private St by Miller Bay - This clean, newly constructed loft apartment comes with private beach access and all utilities as well as internet, (not cable) included.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
735 NE Mt Mystery Loop
735 Northeast Mount Mystery Loop, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2152 sqft
Poulsbo - Craftsman Home - Available 07/10- located between Silverdale and Poulsbo in Evergreen Ridge, featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths on .42 lot.
Results within 10 miles of Poulsbo
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
1 Unit Available
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Fair is a sprawling community set in a lush green landscape, surrounding an outdoor pool, playground, newly renovated clubhouse, fitness center, and more! Find a place to call your own, where nature meets modern living.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
20 Units Available
Wellington Apartments
3414 NW Kensington Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1196 sqft
Located a half mile from Kitsap Mall. Spacious units are close to ferry terminals and shopping. Each unit features an open floor plan and ample light, perfect for entertaining!
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
Winslow
Island Homestead
541 Homestead Ln NE, Bainbridge Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1142 sqft
Newly remodeled homes set on landscaped grounds with territorial and greenbelt views. 30-minute commute to Seattle and walking distance to downtown. Units have fully equipped kitchens and large living rooms with fireplaces.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
5 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Pine Ridge Apartment Homes in Bremerton.
Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
2495 Northeast John Carlson Road
2495 Northeast John Carlson Road, Kitsap County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
900 sqft
Lovely home close to shopping, bus lines, and Esquire Hills Elementary School. 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home with spacious porches on front and back, situated on a large corner lot with plenty of parking. Cute, clean and close in.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1602 Naval Ave #18
1602 Naval Avenue, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1041 sqft
1602 Naval Ave #18 Available 07/17/20 Great 2BD/2BA condo newly painted with new flooring throughout - This primely located Bremerton condo has newer flooring throughout and newer paint.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7601 Concord Lane NE #E-201
7601 Concord Lane Northeast, Kitsap County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
900 sqft
7601 Concord Lane NE #E-201 Available 08/01/20 7601 Concord Lane #E-201 - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath upper-level condo in East Bremerton, recently remodeled. Rent $1500.00, Deposit $1450.00. Water/sewer/garbage included with rent. Washer and dryer included.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Winslow
926 Blue Heron Avenue NE
926 Blue Heron Avenue Northeast, Bainbridge Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1200 sqft
Townhouse Condo close to Downtown Bainbridge Island - Blue Heron Condominiums is located within walking distance of the library and down town Winslow. This 2 bedroom 1.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sheridan Park
1541 Sheridan Road, #D3
1541 Sheridan Road, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1061 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bath - Close to Everything - Conveniently located, spacious open floor plan and move in ready.
Last updated July 9 at 06:00pm
Contact for Availability
3390 Narrows View Lane Northeast
3390 Narrows View Lane Northeast, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
Lovely 1 bedroom condo in one of Kitsap County’s best-maintained complexes. Featuring beautiful laminate flooring, carpeting, and a gorgeous bathroom with large walk-in shower.
