7214 222nd Avenue Court E

Amenities
Gorgeous White River Estates Home! - This beautiful home sits at the top of a huge lot with a view of the great outdoors including a water view of Printz Basin, feeding into Lake Tapps. This home has plenty of space for moving around, from the front office, leading to the formal dining room, to the living room already set up with surround sound. The upstairs master suite features a five piece bathroom and a very large walk in closet. The upstairs also features a nice sized bonus room.
- Gas Fireplace
- 2 stall garage with extra storage space
- Large Pantry
- Wash sink in laundry room
- Sprinkler System
- Covered Patio with view
- Front office
Forrest@HavenRent.com
#501
(RLNE3355651)