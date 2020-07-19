All apartments in Pierce County
Find more places like 7214 222nd Avenue Court E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pierce County, WA
/
7214 222nd Avenue Court E
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

7214 222nd Avenue Court E

7214 222nd Avenue Court East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7214 222nd Avenue Court East, Pierce County, WA 98321

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous White River Estates Home! - This beautiful home sits at the top of a huge lot with a view of the great outdoors including a water view of Printz Basin, feeding into Lake Tapps. This home has plenty of space for moving around, from the front office, leading to the formal dining room, to the living room already set up with surround sound. The upstairs master suite features a five piece bathroom and a very large walk in closet. The upstairs also features a nice sized bonus room.

- Gas Fireplace

- 2 stall garage with extra storage space

- Large Pantry

- Wash sink in laundry room

- Sprinkler System

- Covered Patio with view

- Front office

Forrest@HavenRent.com

#501

(RLNE3355651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7214 222nd Avenue Court E have any available units?
7214 222nd Avenue Court E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pierce County, WA.
What amenities does 7214 222nd Avenue Court E have?
Some of 7214 222nd Avenue Court E's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7214 222nd Avenue Court E currently offering any rent specials?
7214 222nd Avenue Court E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7214 222nd Avenue Court E pet-friendly?
Yes, 7214 222nd Avenue Court E is pet friendly.
Does 7214 222nd Avenue Court E offer parking?
Yes, 7214 222nd Avenue Court E offers parking.
Does 7214 222nd Avenue Court E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7214 222nd Avenue Court E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7214 222nd Avenue Court E have a pool?
No, 7214 222nd Avenue Court E does not have a pool.
Does 7214 222nd Avenue Court E have accessible units?
No, 7214 222nd Avenue Court E does not have accessible units.
Does 7214 222nd Avenue Court E have units with dishwashers?
No, 7214 222nd Avenue Court E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7214 222nd Avenue Court E have units with air conditioning?
No, 7214 222nd Avenue Court E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98409
Pacific Walk Townhomes
8333 32nd Ave S
Lakewood, WA 98499
Surprise Lake Village
2800 Queens Way
Milton, WA 98354
The Verandas Apartment Homes
3509 S Orchard St
Fircrest, WA 98466
Westmall Terrace
4720 South Pine Street
Tacoma, WA 98409
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main
Puyallup, WA 98372

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAParkland, WAWauna, WADuPont, WAMaplewood, WAUniversity Place, WASpanaway, WA
Milton, WAFrederickson, WAFife, WADes Moines, WASumner, WAGraham, WASouth Hill, WAPacific, WAEdgewood, WALakeland North, WASeaTac, WAMaple Valley, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College