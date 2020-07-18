4018 9TH ST SW

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport bbq/grill range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill pet friendly

3 Bedroom South Hill Rambler - Welcome Home! Rambler with 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms with an additional Bonus Room. Cozy up by the wood burning stove, or sit back and relax in the massive back yard. (mostly fenced). Covered Carport parking. Back patio is covered to protect that BBQ on hot days or dare I say that rainy day cooking. Perfect location close to South Hill Mall. $1700 per mo - 1 yr minimum lease - First/Last & $800 deposit due upon move in. Pets OK on approval - $15 per pet per month, no pet deposit/fee. $40 application fee per adult.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3367165)