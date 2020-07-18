All apartments in Pierce County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4018 9TH ST SW

4018 9th St SW · No Longer Available
Location

4018 9th St SW, Pierce County, WA 98373

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
pet friendly
3 Bedroom South Hill Rambler - Welcome Home! Rambler with 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms with an additional Bonus Room. Cozy up by the wood burning stove, or sit back and relax in the massive back yard. (mostly fenced). Covered Carport parking. Back patio is covered to protect that BBQ on hot days or dare I say that rainy day cooking. Perfect location close to South Hill Mall. $1700 per mo - 1 yr minimum lease - First/Last & $800 deposit due upon move in. Pets OK on approval - $15 per pet per month, no pet deposit/fee. $40 application fee per adult.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3367165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4018 9TH ST SW have any available units?
4018 9TH ST SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pierce County, WA.
What amenities does 4018 9TH ST SW have?
Some of 4018 9TH ST SW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4018 9TH ST SW currently offering any rent specials?
4018 9TH ST SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4018 9TH ST SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4018 9TH ST SW is pet friendly.
Does 4018 9TH ST SW offer parking?
Yes, 4018 9TH ST SW offers parking.
Does 4018 9TH ST SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4018 9TH ST SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4018 9TH ST SW have a pool?
No, 4018 9TH ST SW does not have a pool.
Does 4018 9TH ST SW have accessible units?
No, 4018 9TH ST SW does not have accessible units.
Does 4018 9TH ST SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4018 9TH ST SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4018 9TH ST SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 4018 9TH ST SW does not have units with air conditioning.
