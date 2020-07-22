13224 Purdy Dr. NW

Amenities

Henderson Bay Beach Front Studio Apartment - This charming studio apartment is approx. 600 sq. ft. and comes fully furnished and move in ready. The kitchen includes stainless appliances (refrigerator, stove and microwave). The living room offers a cozy electric fireplace. All furnishings included and washer/dryer provided. Enjoy the views of Henderson Bay from your private deck. No Smoking and No Pets.

Purdy-

Gig Harbor, WA 98335



Rent: $995.00/ month

Deposit: $900.00

Flat Fee Water/Electric $100.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

Lease term negotiable



Available Now

Please call for Viewing

(253)858-7368

No Pets Allowed



