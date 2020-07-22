All apartments in Pierce County
Find more places like 13224 Purdy Dr. NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pierce County, WA
/
13224 Purdy Dr. NW
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

13224 Purdy Dr. NW

13224 Purdy Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

13224 Purdy Drive Northwest, Pierce County, WA 98332
Purdy

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Henderson Bay Beach Front Studio Apartment - This charming studio apartment is approx. 600 sq. ft. and comes fully furnished and move in ready. The kitchen includes stainless appliances (refrigerator, stove and microwave). The living room offers a cozy electric fireplace. All furnishings included and washer/dryer provided. Enjoy the views of Henderson Bay from your private deck. No Smoking and No Pets.
www.mcnallymanagement.com

Purdy-
Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Rent: $995.00/ month
Deposit: $900.00
Flat Fee Water/Electric $100.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
Lease term negotiable

Available Now
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5185204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13224 Purdy Dr. NW have any available units?
13224 Purdy Dr. NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pierce County, WA.
What amenities does 13224 Purdy Dr. NW have?
Some of 13224 Purdy Dr. NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13224 Purdy Dr. NW currently offering any rent specials?
13224 Purdy Dr. NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13224 Purdy Dr. NW pet-friendly?
No, 13224 Purdy Dr. NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pierce County.
Does 13224 Purdy Dr. NW offer parking?
No, 13224 Purdy Dr. NW does not offer parking.
Does 13224 Purdy Dr. NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13224 Purdy Dr. NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13224 Purdy Dr. NW have a pool?
No, 13224 Purdy Dr. NW does not have a pool.
Does 13224 Purdy Dr. NW have accessible units?
No, 13224 Purdy Dr. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 13224 Purdy Dr. NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 13224 Purdy Dr. NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13224 Purdy Dr. NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 13224 Purdy Dr. NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pointe East
2524 62nd Ave E
Fife, WA 98424
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Villaggio
1328 Market St
Tacoma, WA 98402
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St
Tacoma, WA 98406
Westmall Terrace
4720 South Pine Street
Tacoma, WA 98409
Grandview Apartments
2709 84th Avenue Court West
University Place, WA 98466
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW
Puyallup, WA 98371

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAParkland, WAWauna, WADuPont, WAMaplewood, WAUniversity Place, WASpanaway, WA
Milton, WAFrederickson, WAFife, WADes Moines, WASumner, WAGraham, WASouth Hill, WAPacific, WAEdgewood, WALakeland North, WASeaTac, WAMaple Valley, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College