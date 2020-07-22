13224 Purdy Dr. NW

Amenities
Henderson Bay Beach Front Studio Apartment - This charming studio apartment is approx. 600 sq. ft. and comes fully furnished and move in ready. The kitchen includes stainless appliances (refrigerator, stove and microwave). The living room offers a cozy electric fireplace. All furnishings included and washer/dryer provided. Enjoy the views of Henderson Bay from your private deck. No Smoking and No Pets.
www.mcnallymanagement.com
Purdy-
Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Rent: $995.00/ month
Deposit: $900.00
Flat Fee Water/Electric $100.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
Lease term negotiable
Available Now
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5185204)