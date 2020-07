The Mason at Six Mile Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bbq/grill business center dog grooming area dog park lobby pool table yoga

Step into your unique style with the brand new interior features and community amenities at The Merchant apartments in Charleston. Our homes come with a choice of two designer-finish collections featuring distinguished granite counter tops, as well as charming backslashes, stainless steel appliances and wood-style flooring throughout. Everything from the upscale pool to the market-style resident lounge is also within your grasp in our community. All this plus were in the heart of the NoMo neighborhood so restaurants and retail are close by, too.