Mountlake Terrace, WA
5706 234th St Sw
Last updated September 5 2019 at 7:14 AM

5706 234th St Sw

5706 234th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

5706 234th Street Southwest, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Accessible location by the transit center for easy transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5706 234th St Sw have any available units?
5706 234th St Sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountlake Terrace, WA.
Is 5706 234th St Sw currently offering any rent specials?
5706 234th St Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5706 234th St Sw pet-friendly?
No, 5706 234th St Sw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountlake Terrace.
Does 5706 234th St Sw offer parking?
No, 5706 234th St Sw does not offer parking.
Does 5706 234th St Sw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5706 234th St Sw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5706 234th St Sw have a pool?
No, 5706 234th St Sw does not have a pool.
Does 5706 234th St Sw have accessible units?
No, 5706 234th St Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 5706 234th St Sw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5706 234th St Sw has units with dishwashers.
Does 5706 234th St Sw have units with air conditioning?
No, 5706 234th St Sw does not have units with air conditioning.
