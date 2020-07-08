All apartments in Mountlake Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4408 216th St. SW, Unit B

4408 216th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

4408 216th Street Southwest, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
North Terrace

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fantastic two story duplex/townhome with great floor plan and tons of light! Eat-in kitchen with sliding doors to patio, large fenced back yard (owner takes care of yard maintenance!), fireplace in living room, master bedroom with walk-in closet and bath, and a GARAGE! For information or to schedule an appointment to see this townhome, call Steve Glover at (206) 604-6037 or email Steve@lynnmaccommercial.com.
3 Bedroom, 2.5 baths, garage, laminate floors, fireplace, large shared backyard, newer appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

