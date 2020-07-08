All apartments in Mountlake Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24205 44th Ave W

24205 44th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

24205 44th Avenue West, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Gateway

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pet friendly
Nice Mid Century Modern home in quiet neighborhood in Mountlake Terrace. 2,870 sq. ft. home is set within a beautiful 9,583 sq. ft. forest setting. The interior has high vaulted ceilings and large windows letting in the natural light. The large main living room has an open floor plan with a large deck facing mature firs and greenbelt. Dining room off kitchen. Two bedrooms including master (with en suite bathroom and walk-in closet) on main level. Two bathrooms and 1 bedroom on ground floor daylight basement. Ground floor office area and large family room with working fireplace. Additional ground floor storage room. The kitchen has a large eating nook. Double door refrigerator, microwave, electric range, and dishwasher. Natural gas furnace and hot water tank. Two-car carport and easy to maintain front yard. Rear of home has entertaining-size deck and access to greenbelt. Minutes to I-5 freeway access and Ballinger Way to Lake City Way. Close to shops and restaurants on Ballinger Way.

Currently occupied by tenants--please do not disturb.

Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Tenant is responsible for water, sewer, garbage, gas, and electric. No smoking. 1 dog only considered on a case by case basis.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW Group.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/24205-44th-ave-w ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24205 44th Ave W have any available units?
24205 44th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountlake Terrace, WA.
What amenities does 24205 44th Ave W have?
Some of 24205 44th Ave W's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24205 44th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
24205 44th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24205 44th Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 24205 44th Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 24205 44th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 24205 44th Ave W offers parking.
Does 24205 44th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24205 44th Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24205 44th Ave W have a pool?
No, 24205 44th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 24205 44th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 24205 44th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 24205 44th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24205 44th Ave W has units with dishwashers.
Does 24205 44th Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 24205 44th Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.

