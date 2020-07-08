24205 44th Ave W

Amenities

Nice Mid Century Modern home in quiet neighborhood in Mountlake Terrace. 2,870 sq. ft. home is set within a beautiful 9,583 sq. ft. forest setting. The interior has high vaulted ceilings and large windows letting in the natural light. The large main living room has an open floor plan with a large deck facing mature firs and greenbelt. Dining room off kitchen. Two bedrooms including master (with en suite bathroom and walk-in closet) on main level. Two bathrooms and 1 bedroom on ground floor daylight basement. Ground floor office area and large family room with working fireplace. Additional ground floor storage room. The kitchen has a large eating nook. Double door refrigerator, microwave, electric range, and dishwasher. Natural gas furnace and hot water tank. Two-car carport and easy to maintain front yard. Rear of home has entertaining-size deck and access to greenbelt. Minutes to I-5 freeway access and Ballinger Way to Lake City Way. Close to shops and restaurants on Ballinger Way.



Currently occupied by tenants--please do not disturb.



Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Tenant is responsible for water, sewer, garbage, gas, and electric. No smoking. 1 dog only considered on a case by case basis.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW Group.



