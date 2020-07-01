23804 44th Avenue West, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043 Gateway
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Available 04/13/20 Mountlake Terrace 4 bedroom - Property Id: 131226
Great location close to the Mountlake Terrace transit center and shopping. Quiet neighborhood with neighbors who take pride in their homes and yard. Large fenced backyard with deck perfect for summer barbecues and entertaining. Interior has been recently painted and exterior. Require first and last months rent plus deposit. NO CATS or DOGS allowed. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131226 Property Id 131226
(RLNE5631856)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23804 44th ave w have any available units?
23804 44th ave w doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountlake Terrace, WA.
What amenities does 23804 44th ave w have?
Some of 23804 44th ave w's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23804 44th ave w currently offering any rent specials?
23804 44th ave w is not currently offering any rent specials.