Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

23804 44th ave w

23804 44th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

23804 44th Avenue West, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Gateway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Available 04/13/20 Mountlake Terrace 4 bedroom - Property Id: 131226

Great location close to the Mountlake Terrace transit center and shopping. Quiet neighborhood with neighbors who take pride in their homes and yard. Large fenced backyard with deck perfect for summer barbecues and entertaining. Interior has been recently painted and exterior. Require first and last months rent plus deposit. NO CATS or DOGS allowed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131226
Property Id 131226

(RLNE5631856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23804 44th ave w have any available units?
23804 44th ave w doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountlake Terrace, WA.
What amenities does 23804 44th ave w have?
Some of 23804 44th ave w's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23804 44th ave w currently offering any rent specials?
23804 44th ave w is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23804 44th ave w pet-friendly?
No, 23804 44th ave w is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountlake Terrace.
Does 23804 44th ave w offer parking?
No, 23804 44th ave w does not offer parking.
Does 23804 44th ave w have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23804 44th ave w offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23804 44th ave w have a pool?
No, 23804 44th ave w does not have a pool.
Does 23804 44th ave w have accessible units?
No, 23804 44th ave w does not have accessible units.
Does 23804 44th ave w have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23804 44th ave w has units with dishwashers.
Does 23804 44th ave w have units with air conditioning?
No, 23804 44th ave w does not have units with air conditioning.

