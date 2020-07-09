All apartments in Mountlake Terrace
Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:24 AM

23406 46th Avenue West

23406 46th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

23406 46th Avenue West, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Cedar Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Mountlake Terrace. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and granite counters. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $2,100/month rent. $200 for utilities. $1,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. To schedule an appointment to view the apartment, just click here to schedule: https://www.avail.co/s/30002186

Top of the line finishes in this lower level MIL apartment in a single family home. 9 ft ceilings, Granite counters, real Brazilian Tigerwood hardwood floors, soaking tub, tile shower, custom cabinets throughout. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, Walk In Closet, large kitchen with built in eating area, plus home theater room, laundry room and storage/ office area. Lower level apartment has it's own heating system. Backs up to 3 acre greenbelt for total privacy. Utilities are an additional $200 per month to cover Water, Power, Sewer, and Garbage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23406 46th Avenue West have any available units?
23406 46th Avenue West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountlake Terrace, WA.
What amenities does 23406 46th Avenue West have?
Some of 23406 46th Avenue West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23406 46th Avenue West currently offering any rent specials?
23406 46th Avenue West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23406 46th Avenue West pet-friendly?
Yes, 23406 46th Avenue West is pet friendly.
Does 23406 46th Avenue West offer parking?
Yes, 23406 46th Avenue West offers parking.
Does 23406 46th Avenue West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23406 46th Avenue West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23406 46th Avenue West have a pool?
No, 23406 46th Avenue West does not have a pool.
Does 23406 46th Avenue West have accessible units?
No, 23406 46th Avenue West does not have accessible units.
Does 23406 46th Avenue West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23406 46th Avenue West has units with dishwashers.
Does 23406 46th Avenue West have units with air conditioning?
No, 23406 46th Avenue West does not have units with air conditioning.

