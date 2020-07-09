23406 46th Avenue West

Amenities

Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Mountlake Terrace. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and granite counters. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $2,100/month rent. $200 for utilities. $1,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. To schedule an appointment to view the apartment, just click here to schedule: https://www.avail.co/s/30002186



Top of the line finishes in this lower level MIL apartment in a single family home. 9 ft ceilings, Granite counters, real Brazilian Tigerwood hardwood floors, soaking tub, tile shower, custom cabinets throughout. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, Walk In Closet, large kitchen with built in eating area, plus home theater room, laundry room and storage/ office area. Lower level apartment has it's own heating system. Backs up to 3 acre greenbelt for total privacy. Utilities are an additional $200 per month to cover Water, Power, Sewer, and Garbage.