Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

2711 140th Pl SE

2711 140th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2711 140th Place Southeast, Mill Creek, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Private Greenbelt home in Mill Creek! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/13f60c8074

Comes with vaulted ceilings and a two story window that brings in tons of natural light and creates a spacious layout on the main level. Features a formal and an informal dining area, refinished hardwood floors, lots of counter space, and a two level living room/kitchen. The lower level has a gas fireplace and a walk out to the aggregate patio and backyard. Upstairs includes the master bedroom with en suite bathroom, and a walk in closet with a built in ironing center & tile floors in the bathroom. The two guest bedrooms are spacious with neighborhood views. The backyard features multi-level decks and patio, a lush and expansive backyard, and a new fire pit for enjoying the Northwest summers!

The location is a premium at this home. Mill Creek is growing rapidly and this home has a beautiful big backyard, which is a rare find. Shopping, dining, and entertainment is only minutes away at the Mill Creek Town Center. You will surely love this home!

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE5098885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

