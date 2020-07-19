13914 North Point Circle #A

Amenities

Mill Creek Northpointe Community - Immaculate corner unit townhome in coveted Northpointe community. Beautiful garden patio with outdoor fountain lights up this spacious 2-bedroom home. Granite counters, eating bar, SS appliances & beautiful hardwoods on main level. 9' ceilings & custom drapes throughout. Second bedroom with ensuite bathroom. Grand master bedroom with reading alcove and custom master closet. Spacious office nook. Gorgeous custom laundry room barn door. Attached 2-car garage with custom storage racks. First, last and deposit due at lease singing. No pets and no smoking.



No Pets Allowed



