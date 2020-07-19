All apartments in Mill Creek
Last updated May 2 2019

13914 North Point Circle #A

13914 North Pointe Cir · No Longer Available
Location

13914 North Pointe Cir, Mill Creek, WA 98012

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Mill Creek Northpointe Community - Immaculate corner unit townhome in coveted Northpointe community. Beautiful garden patio with outdoor fountain lights up this spacious 2-bedroom home. Granite counters, eating bar, SS appliances & beautiful hardwoods on main level. 9' ceilings & custom drapes throughout. Second bedroom with ensuite bathroom. Grand master bedroom with reading alcove and custom master closet. Spacious office nook. Gorgeous custom laundry room barn door. Attached 2-car garage with custom storage racks. First, last and deposit due at lease singing. No pets and no smoking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4790628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13914 North Point Circle #A have any available units?
13914 North Point Circle #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek, WA.
What amenities does 13914 North Point Circle #A have?
Some of 13914 North Point Circle #A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13914 North Point Circle #A currently offering any rent specials?
13914 North Point Circle #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13914 North Point Circle #A pet-friendly?
No, 13914 North Point Circle #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mill Creek.
Does 13914 North Point Circle #A offer parking?
Yes, 13914 North Point Circle #A offers parking.
Does 13914 North Point Circle #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13914 North Point Circle #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13914 North Point Circle #A have a pool?
No, 13914 North Point Circle #A does not have a pool.
Does 13914 North Point Circle #A have accessible units?
No, 13914 North Point Circle #A does not have accessible units.
Does 13914 North Point Circle #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 13914 North Point Circle #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13914 North Point Circle #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 13914 North Point Circle #A does not have units with air conditioning.
