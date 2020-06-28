8525 SE 79th Place

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Move in ready cul de sac home 0.1 mile from elementary, middle schools with playing fields. Vaulted ceilings throughout with main level private bedroom suite. Main level circular floor plan flows from living to dining to kitchen and family room, all opening to a serene backyard with large picture windows and patio door opening to the backyard. Low maintenance backyard with brick paved seating area and deck for entertainment. Three good sized bedrooms with 2 baths upstairs. Dream location for biking & hiking.