Last updated October 26 2019 at 7:49 PM

8525 SE 79th Place

8525 Southeast 79th Place · No Longer Available
Location

8525 Southeast 79th Place, Mercer Island, WA 98040
Islewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Move in ready cul de sac home 0.1 mile from elementary, middle schools with playing fields. Vaulted ceilings throughout with main level private bedroom suite. Main level circular floor plan flows from living to dining to kitchen and family room, all opening to a serene backyard with large picture windows and patio door opening to the backyard. Low maintenance backyard with brick paved seating area and deck for entertainment. Three good sized bedrooms with 2 baths upstairs. Dream location for biking & hiking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8525 SE 79th Place have any available units?
8525 SE 79th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mercer Island, WA.
How much is rent in Mercer Island, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mercer Island Rent Report.
Is 8525 SE 79th Place currently offering any rent specials?
8525 SE 79th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8525 SE 79th Place pet-friendly?
No, 8525 SE 79th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mercer Island.
Does 8525 SE 79th Place offer parking?
No, 8525 SE 79th Place does not offer parking.
Does 8525 SE 79th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8525 SE 79th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8525 SE 79th Place have a pool?
No, 8525 SE 79th Place does not have a pool.
Does 8525 SE 79th Place have accessible units?
No, 8525 SE 79th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8525 SE 79th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8525 SE 79th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8525 SE 79th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8525 SE 79th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
