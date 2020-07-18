8441 SE 33rd Pl

Amenities

Beautiful Mercer Island Home - 4 Bed 3 Bath - Landscaping Included - Stunning kitchen remodel - tastefully updated throughout - perfect location - top rated schools. Situated on a private lane and backing onto a greenbelt, this home offers an oasis of calm yet is only minutes to downtown Seattle and Bellevue and walking distance to downtown Mercer Island shops. This lovely home has sun filled, open living spaces that welcome you the moment you walk in the door. The amazing remodeled kitchen is a chef's dream with stainless appliances, granite counters, gas range and enormous island designed for gatherings. The upper level offers a flowing great room including spacious living room with gas fireplace, dining room and mudroom just off the garage. 2 entertainment-size decks continue the relaxation options outdoors. The upper levels has 3 light-filled bedrooms including the master retreat and remodeled bathroom with double sinks.The lower level includes a second master bedroom, remodeled bath with custom tile, large family room flanked by a wall of windows and centered around the cozy wood burning fireplace, separate office/den and walk out to the deck. An easy stroll down the street leads to the Luther Burbank Park trailhead with its extensive network of walking trails.



For a private showing, contact listing agent Elaine Dial at 425-830-3430 or edial@wpmsouth.com



Terms: rent is $5000 and includes landscaping; refundable security deposit $5000; no smoking, no pets; application fee is $40 per person 18 years and older, is charged at the time of application and is non-refundable



(RLNE5906051)