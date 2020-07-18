All apartments in Mercer Island
Location

8441 Southeast 33rd Place, Mercer Island, WA 98040
Parkridge Lane

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8441 SE 33rd Pl · Avail. now

$5,000

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3030 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Mercer Island Home - 4 Bed 3 Bath - Landscaping Included - Stunning kitchen remodel - tastefully updated throughout - perfect location - top rated schools. Situated on a private lane and backing onto a greenbelt, this home offers an oasis of calm yet is only minutes to downtown Seattle and Bellevue and walking distance to downtown Mercer Island shops. This lovely home has sun filled, open living spaces that welcome you the moment you walk in the door. The amazing remodeled kitchen is a chef's dream with stainless appliances, granite counters, gas range and enormous island designed for gatherings. The upper level offers a flowing great room including spacious living room with gas fireplace, dining room and mudroom just off the garage. 2 entertainment-size decks continue the relaxation options outdoors. The upper levels has 3 light-filled bedrooms including the master retreat and remodeled bathroom with double sinks.The lower level includes a second master bedroom, remodeled bath with custom tile, large family room flanked by a wall of windows and centered around the cozy wood burning fireplace, separate office/den and walk out to the deck. An easy stroll down the street leads to the Luther Burbank Park trailhead with its extensive network of walking trails.

For a private showing, contact listing agent Elaine Dial at 425-830-3430 or edial@wpmsouth.com

Terms: rent is $5000 and includes landscaping; refundable security deposit $5000; no smoking, no pets; application fee is $40 per person 18 years and older, is charged at the time of application and is non-refundable

(RLNE5906051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8441 SE 33rd Pl have any available units?
8441 SE 33rd Pl has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mercer Island, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mercer Island Rent Report.
What amenities does 8441 SE 33rd Pl have?
Some of 8441 SE 33rd Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8441 SE 33rd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
8441 SE 33rd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8441 SE 33rd Pl pet-friendly?
No, 8441 SE 33rd Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mercer Island.
Does 8441 SE 33rd Pl offer parking?
Yes, 8441 SE 33rd Pl offers parking.
Does 8441 SE 33rd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8441 SE 33rd Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8441 SE 33rd Pl have a pool?
No, 8441 SE 33rd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 8441 SE 33rd Pl have accessible units?
No, 8441 SE 33rd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8441 SE 33rd Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 8441 SE 33rd Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
