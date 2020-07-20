8351 SE 31st St.

Amenities

pet friendly hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Introducing one of the 16 limited-time, architect- designed, and custom-quality homes of Summerwell, this gorgeous 2 story luxury will leave you in awe from the moment you walk in. Upon entering the house, you will be greeted with a voluptuous dining room and kitchen, gleaming with white marble counter tops and featuring Miele & Poggenpohl, a well-appointed chef's kitchen. Tucked behind the entrance is a well-lit, but also private, den. As you continue to explore the house, you will also encounter the grand master suite with soaring ceilings, a romantic fireplace, and a dreamy spa-like master bath. In addition, this home overlooks the neighborhood koi pond with its outdoor living room on the second floor. But fear not of lounging in the cold, for this sheltered living room also comes with another cozy fireplace. In summary, this home features a total of 4 bedrooms, one being a convertible bonus room, and 3.25 baths. YEAR BUILT 2017 >12-month lease > background, criminal and credit check at $38.95 per person > require most recent paycheck stubs > require most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria > need last year W-2 > first month's rent + deposit + $200 non-refundable admin fee > pet require landlord's exceptional approval > tenants to pay for all utilities > no smoking unit > require renter's insurance > manage by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc. Showing by appointment only. Email or text 415-968-9939



>12-month lease > background, criminal and credit check at $38.95 per person > require most recent paycheck stubs > require most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria > need last year W-2 > first month's rent + deposit + $200 non-refundable admin fee > pet require landlord's exceptional approval > tenants to pay for all utilities > no smoking unit > require renter's insurance > manage by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc. Showing by appointment. Email or text 415-968-9939