Mercer Island, WA
8351 SE 31st St.
Last updated August 1 2019 at 5:37 PM

8351 SE 31st St.

8351 SE 31st St · No Longer Available
Mercer Island
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

8351 SE 31st St, Mercer Island, WA 98040
El Dorado Firs

Amenities

pet friendly
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Introducing one of the 16 limited-time, architect- designed, and custom-quality homes of Summerwell, this gorgeous 2 story luxury will leave you in awe from the moment you walk in. Upon entering the house, you will be greeted with a voluptuous dining room and kitchen, gleaming with white marble counter tops and featuring Miele & Poggenpohl, a well-appointed chef's kitchen. Tucked behind the entrance is a well-lit, but also private, den. As you continue to explore the house, you will also encounter the grand master suite with soaring ceilings, a romantic fireplace, and a dreamy spa-like master bath. In addition, this home overlooks the neighborhood koi pond with its outdoor living room on the second floor. But fear not of lounging in the cold, for this sheltered living room also comes with another cozy fireplace. In summary, this home features a total of 4 bedrooms, one being a convertible bonus room, and 3.25 baths. YEAR BUILT 2017 >12-month lease > background, criminal and credit check at $38.95 per person > require most recent paycheck stubs > require most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria > need last year W-2 > first month's rent + deposit + $200 non-refundable admin fee > pet require landlord's exceptional approval > tenants to pay for all utilities > no smoking unit > require renter's insurance > manage by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc. Showing by appointment only. Email or text 415-968-9939

>12-month lease > background, criminal and credit check at $38.95 per person > require most recent paycheck stubs > require most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria > need last year W-2 > first month's rent + deposit + $200 non-refundable admin fee > pet require landlord's exceptional approval > tenants to pay for all utilities > no smoking unit > require renter's insurance > manage by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc. Showing by appointment. Email or text 415-968-9939

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8351 SE 31st St. have any available units?
8351 SE 31st St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mercer Island, WA.
How much is rent in Mercer Island, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mercer Island Rent Report.
Is 8351 SE 31st St. currently offering any rent specials?
8351 SE 31st St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8351 SE 31st St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8351 SE 31st St. is pet friendly.
Does 8351 SE 31st St. offer parking?
No, 8351 SE 31st St. does not offer parking.
Does 8351 SE 31st St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8351 SE 31st St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8351 SE 31st St. have a pool?
No, 8351 SE 31st St. does not have a pool.
Does 8351 SE 31st St. have accessible units?
No, 8351 SE 31st St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8351 SE 31st St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8351 SE 31st St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8351 SE 31st St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8351 SE 31st St. does not have units with air conditioning.
