Home
/
Mercer Island, WA
/
5438 E Mercer Way
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

5438 E Mercer Way

5438 East Mercer Way · No Longer Available
Mercer Island
Apartments with Balconies
Apartments with Gyms
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Location

5438 East Mercer Way, Mercer Island, WA 98040

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful Waterfront 5 Bed 3.5 Bath Home on Mercer Island - Rare waterfront home for rent on Mercer Island. Lot size - 25,265 sf. Remodeled in 2012, this custom home was carefully designed to provide fun living indoors and outdoors. 85' low bank waterfront and large wooded lot makes for a perfect lifestyle and playground for all. Modern lifestyle home provides stunning views from every room. The Italian Pedini kitchen and adjacent living spaces are the heart of this home. Carport with garage door in front. A true masterpiece to enjoy!

First and security deposit of equal rent amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. Pets conditional with $300 nonrefundable pet fee. No smoking. Applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.

(RLNE5283556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5438 E Mercer Way have any available units?
5438 E Mercer Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mercer Island, WA.
How much is rent in Mercer Island, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mercer Island Rent Report.
What amenities does 5438 E Mercer Way have?
Some of 5438 E Mercer Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5438 E Mercer Way currently offering any rent specials?
5438 E Mercer Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5438 E Mercer Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5438 E Mercer Way is pet friendly.
Does 5438 E Mercer Way offer parking?
Yes, 5438 E Mercer Way offers parking.
Does 5438 E Mercer Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5438 E Mercer Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5438 E Mercer Way have a pool?
No, 5438 E Mercer Way does not have a pool.
Does 5438 E Mercer Way have accessible units?
No, 5438 E Mercer Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5438 E Mercer Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5438 E Mercer Way does not have units with dishwashers.
