5438 E Mercer Way

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking playground garage

Beautiful Waterfront 5 Bed 3.5 Bath Home on Mercer Island - Rare waterfront home for rent on Mercer Island. Lot size - 25,265 sf. Remodeled in 2012, this custom home was carefully designed to provide fun living indoors and outdoors. 85' low bank waterfront and large wooded lot makes for a perfect lifestyle and playground for all. Modern lifestyle home provides stunning views from every room. The Italian Pedini kitchen and adjacent living spaces are the heart of this home. Carport with garage door in front. A true masterpiece to enjoy!



First and security deposit of equal rent amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. Pets conditional with $300 nonrefundable pet fee. No smoking. Applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.



