Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

4533 89th Avenue Southeast

4533 89th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4533 89th Avenue Southeast, Mercer Island, WA 98040
Allview Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This pretty and spacious 2,710-square-foot, high-ceilinged House is located on a peaceful neighborhood in Mercer Island, WA.

This unfurnished house has 4 bedrooms; 3 bathrooms; an extra room (can be used as study/office), and 2-car covered carport.

Its pretty interior features mostly of hardwood and tile floor, built-in shelves, high ceilings, large slider/picture windows, sliding glass door, and a fireplace. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine wooden cabinets that have plenty of storage space; skylights, smooth granite countertop; and ready-to-use appliances such as the double-door stainless steel refrigerator, 2 stoves, double oven, gas cooktop, microwave, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. The bedrooms are simply comfortable spaces for a good nights sleep. The neat bathrooms have marble tiles and vinyl with shower stall and shower/tub combo each are partitioned by shower curtains, vanity cabinets each surmounted by mirrors, and a walk-in closet.

There are in-unit washer and dryer available along with electric, gas heating.

The exterior has a securely fenced yard, patio, and balcony on the 2nd floor--- perfect spots for R and R or outdoor dining and entertaining guests. Theres also shed in the back of the property that can be used by tenants for storage.

Only dogs are allowed (but not Pitbull and similar breed). We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.

No smoking on the property, please.

The tenant will be responsible for water, electricity, gas, garbage, and sewage utilities.

Nearby parks: Hollerbach Park, Rotary Park, and Miller Landing.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AfdEf8vN6Jz

Nearby Schools:
Island Park Elementary School - 0.75 mile, 9/10
Mercer Island High School - 0.52 miles, 9/10
Islander Middle School - 1.92 miles, 8/10
Northwood Elementary School - 0.65 mile, 9/10

Bus lines:
630 - 0.2 mile
891 - 0.2 mile
204 - 0.2 mile
894 - 0.2 mile
201 - 0.3 mile

(RLNE5175480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

