Home
/
Mercer Island, WA
/
3224 80th ave SE #6
Last updated October 18 2019 at 9:24 AM

3224 80th ave SE #6

3224 80th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3224 80th Avenue Southeast, Mercer Island, WA 98040

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 2bd 2ba on Mercer Island 2 parking spots top floor unit with cathedral ceilings - Come experience the island life everything is within walking distance. You will fall in love with this new remodeled condo! The condo features an open floor plan and a large balcony to have a barbeque or coffee? This two bedroom 2 bath has all the right spaces and storage. You will also have 2 parking spots one covered and one open unreserved spot. Water, sewer, and garbage are included in the rent.
If a clean, quiet and convenient location is what you are looking for then This is it!

(RLNE5175969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3224 80th ave SE #6 have any available units?
3224 80th ave SE #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mercer Island, WA.
How much is rent in Mercer Island, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mercer Island Rent Report.
What amenities does 3224 80th ave SE #6 have?
Some of 3224 80th ave SE #6's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3224 80th ave SE #6 currently offering any rent specials?
3224 80th ave SE #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3224 80th ave SE #6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3224 80th ave SE #6 is pet friendly.
Does 3224 80th ave SE #6 offer parking?
Yes, 3224 80th ave SE #6 offers parking.
Does 3224 80th ave SE #6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3224 80th ave SE #6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3224 80th ave SE #6 have a pool?
Yes, 3224 80th ave SE #6 has a pool.
Does 3224 80th ave SE #6 have accessible units?
No, 3224 80th ave SE #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 3224 80th ave SE #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3224 80th ave SE #6 does not have units with dishwashers.
