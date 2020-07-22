3224 80th ave SE #6

Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 2bd 2ba on Mercer Island 2 parking spots top floor unit with cathedral ceilings - Come experience the island life everything is within walking distance. You will fall in love with this new remodeled condo! The condo features an open floor plan and a large balcony to have a barbeque or coffee? This two bedroom 2 bath has all the right spaces and storage. You will also have 2 parking spots one covered and one open unreserved spot. Water, sewer, and garbage are included in the rent.

If a clean, quiet and convenient location is what you are looking for then This is it!



