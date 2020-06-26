All apartments in Mercer Island
3212 81ST Pl SE # C301

3212 81st Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3212 81st Place Southeast, Mercer Island, WA 98040
North Mercer

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
3212 81ST Pl SE # C301 Available 10/17/19 Beautiful Furnished Mercer Island Penthouse!! - This wonderful furnished large corner 3 bedroom, 2 bath + den penthouse has views of the lake and pool. Spacious great room and updated kitchen includes granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwoods. Very private with almost no shared walls and 2 decks. Master bedroom includes a walk in closet. Washer/dryer are in the unit. Amenities include secure building, elevator, pool, BBQ area, community room w/kitchen, sauna, TV, & exercise space. 2 parking spots, east access to the I-90. Award winning school district. Please see below for contact information

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4423460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3212 81ST Pl SE # C301 have any available units?
3212 81ST Pl SE # C301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mercer Island, WA.
What amenities does 3212 81ST Pl SE # C301 have?
Some of 3212 81ST Pl SE # C301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3212 81ST Pl SE # C301 currently offering any rent specials?
3212 81ST Pl SE # C301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3212 81ST Pl SE # C301 pet-friendly?
No, 3212 81ST Pl SE # C301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mercer Island.
Does 3212 81ST Pl SE # C301 offer parking?
Yes, 3212 81ST Pl SE # C301 offers parking.
Does 3212 81ST Pl SE # C301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3212 81ST Pl SE # C301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3212 81ST Pl SE # C301 have a pool?
Yes, 3212 81ST Pl SE # C301 has a pool.
Does 3212 81ST Pl SE # C301 have accessible units?
No, 3212 81ST Pl SE # C301 does not have accessible units.
Does 3212 81ST Pl SE # C301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3212 81ST Pl SE # C301 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3212 81ST Pl SE # C301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3212 81ST Pl SE # C301 does not have units with air conditioning.
