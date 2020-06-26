Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill sauna

3212 81ST Pl SE # C301 Available 10/17/19 Beautiful Furnished Mercer Island Penthouse!! - This wonderful furnished large corner 3 bedroom, 2 bath + den penthouse has views of the lake and pool. Spacious great room and updated kitchen includes granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwoods. Very private with almost no shared walls and 2 decks. Master bedroom includes a walk in closet. Washer/dryer are in the unit. Amenities include secure building, elevator, pool, BBQ area, community room w/kitchen, sauna, TV, & exercise space. 2 parking spots, east access to the I-90. Award winning school district. Please see below for contact information



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4423460)