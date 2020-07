Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This lovely home has been waiting for you. Vinyl plank and carpet flooring and updated hardware are found throughout the interior. The kitchen features a prep island, stainless steel appliances and an open floor plan. You'll love spending time with friends and family in the living room with a stylish fireplace. Behind the home is great for relaxing with a cup of coffee. it's available for rent . contact me on my cell phone number !! 3216211126