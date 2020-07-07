Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

7903 58th St NE Available 06/20/19 Spacious 5 Bed 2.5 Bath Split Level Home in Marysville - Spacious 5 Bed 2.5 Bath Split Level Home in Marysville with a 2- car garage.



This house has an open living room, dining room and kitchen. The living room features vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace and large bay windows. The kitchen has ample cabinet space, pantry closet and access to back deck. Master bedroom with full bath attached. The downstairs area recently finished, is where you will find a family room, 2 bedrooms with a half bath and utility room with access to the large fences in back yard. It is a great space for an office, rec room, storage, craft room, or anything else your heart desires. Be the first to live in it! Lake Stevens Schools,. Pet friendly, subject to restrictions. AB/KIO



(RLNE4812809)