Marysville, WA
7903 58th St NE
Last updated April 16 2019 at 8:13 PM

7903 58th St NE

7903 58th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7903 58th Street Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
East Sunnyside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7903 58th St NE Available 06/20/19 Spacious 5 Bed 2.5 Bath Split Level Home in Marysville - Spacious 5 Bed 2.5 Bath Split Level Home in Marysville with a 2- car garage.

This house has an open living room, dining room and kitchen. The living room features vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace and large bay windows. The kitchen has ample cabinet space, pantry closet and access to back deck. Master bedroom with full bath attached. The downstairs area recently finished, is where you will find a family room, 2 bedrooms with a half bath and utility room with access to the large fences in back yard. It is a great space for an office, rec room, storage, craft room, or anything else your heart desires. Be the first to live in it! Lake Stevens Schools,. Pet friendly, subject to restrictions. AB/KIO

(RLNE4812809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7903 58th St NE have any available units?
7903 58th St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7903 58th St NE have?
Some of 7903 58th St NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7903 58th St NE currently offering any rent specials?
7903 58th St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7903 58th St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7903 58th St NE is pet friendly.
Does 7903 58th St NE offer parking?
Yes, 7903 58th St NE offers parking.
Does 7903 58th St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7903 58th St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7903 58th St NE have a pool?
No, 7903 58th St NE does not have a pool.
Does 7903 58th St NE have accessible units?
No, 7903 58th St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7903 58th St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7903 58th St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
