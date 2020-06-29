Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly all utils included garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Lovely, colorful, remodeled Rambler 1260 sq ft. home in Mountain View/Jennings Park Neighborhood, 3 BR, 2 BA. Private walkway lined with roses and gardens to entry into the main flr that boasts a desirable "great room" floor plan perfect for entertaining guests & hosting holiday parties with gas fireplace. Front area of home has formal living and dining areas with vaulted ceilings, skylight and entry closet. Kitchen with white cabinets, quartz countertop on island, and appliances. Three colorful bedrooms, full bath, and a master suite with 2-sink vanity, linen area, bath & full wall of closets. Two-Car Garage with utility area and washer/dryer hook-up plus storage. Fenced back yard, side yard, front with garden beds to maintain and yard to mow. No Smoking. Small Pet considered with referrals non- ($200) and refundable ($600 each pet) deposit. Gas heat and all Utilities paid by tenant (W/S/G ($65/pp/per month, Electrical, Gas, Cable/Wi-Fi, Phone, Security). Lawn care may be negotiated into rent. Available December 1, 2019.



Terms: 6-12-month lease, upon lease signing a Full Month's Rent, $2,000 Security Deposit, $150 Non-Refundable Processing Admin Fee, and $43-65 Application Fee for all over 18 years old. If this property looks interesting, please drive by and then please contact Joanna, Property Manager, at 425-304-1250 x 1002 for a showing appointment and application process. https://www.northfieldproperties.info/puget-sound-homes-for-rent.



The address is 7710 – 51st Ave NE, Unit A, Marysville 98270 located on 51st Ave NE off Grove. Near Jennings Park in Parkview. Pinewood Elem; Junior High: Cedarcrest School; Senior High: Mountain View.



Applications accepted after Tenant Criteria understood and application link is given by showing property manager. For Tenant Criteria go to https://www.northfieldproperties.info/rental-criteria Thank you.



Do not apply under any other site, that’s at your own risk.

Copy of rental criteria on site. We do not accept comprehensive re-usable tenant screening reports also known as portable screening reports.