7525 67th Avenue NE #A
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:03 PM

7525 67th Avenue NE #A

7525 67th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7525 67th Avenue Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3bd 2bth Duplex - Two level duplex located in Marysville. 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath. 1/2 bathroom downstairs. Full bath and all three bedrooms upstairs, one bedroom features walk-in closet. Skylight in full bathroom. W/D hook up. Large dining area. Close to bus lines, public library, and Cedarcrest Golf course. Newer appliances. Fully fenced yard and deck. 1 car garage. Small Pets Accepted C/C. Restrictions on Aggressive Breeds. There will be an additional $50 in addition to rent for utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
