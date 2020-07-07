7301 77th Dr NE

Amenities

Large well maintained home in the sought after area of Bayview Crest. Outstanding Sound views from more than one room in the house! Four bedrooms home boasts hardwood floors, formal sunken living room, formal dining w/exquisite views, light and bright! Kitchen w/center island & open to formal family room w/gas fireplace and access to picturesque back yard and garden. This naturally bright home also offers a laundry room right off of the kitchen with a full size washer and dryer. Brick patio, stone retaining wall, stone walk-way, huge deck AND a hot tub! (tenants will be responsible for maintaining hot tub) Very nice home; great location and close to everything! This home also offers a 3 car garage! If you are looking for extra storage or a place to park the extra vehicle, this is the home for you! No smoking, no cats and dogs upon approval with an additional fee.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,800 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



