Marysville, WA
7301 77th Dr NE
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:16 AM

7301 77th Dr NE

7301 77th Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7301 77th Drive Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Getchell

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
7301 77th Dr NE Available 05/06/19 Bay View Crest -
Large well maintained home in the sought after area of Bayview Crest. Outstanding Sound views from more than one room in the house! Four bedrooms home boasts hardwood floors, formal sunken living room, formal dining w/exquisite views, light and bright! Kitchen w/center island & open to formal family room w/gas fireplace and access to picturesque back yard and garden. This naturally bright home also offers a laundry room right off of the kitchen with a full size washer and dryer. Brick patio, stone retaining wall, stone walk-way, huge deck AND a hot tub! (tenants will be responsible for maintaining hot tub) Very nice home; great location and close to everything! This home also offers a 3 car garage! If you are looking for extra storage or a place to park the extra vehicle, this is the home for you! No smoking, no cats and dogs upon approval with an additional fee.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,800 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3151116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7301 77th Dr NE have any available units?
7301 77th Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7301 77th Dr NE have?
Some of 7301 77th Dr NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7301 77th Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
7301 77th Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7301 77th Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7301 77th Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 7301 77th Dr NE offer parking?
Yes, 7301 77th Dr NE offers parking.
Does 7301 77th Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7301 77th Dr NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7301 77th Dr NE have a pool?
No, 7301 77th Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 7301 77th Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 7301 77th Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7301 77th Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7301 77th Dr NE does not have units with dishwashers.
