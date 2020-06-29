All apartments in Marysville
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

7012 67th Pl NE

7012 67th Northeast Place · No Longer Available
Location

7012 67th Northeast Place, Marysville, WA 98270
Jennings Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
2 Story home W/ New Paint, New Carpet and Appliances! - This 2 story home with huge fully fenced backyard is move-in ready today and features many updates! Home includes updated flooring, kitchen with new appliances, family room with fireplace, laundry room and 3 spacious bedrooms with new paint throughout. Home has a 2 car garage and extended driveway for additional parking. Close to schools, bus lines and shopping.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5175425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7012 67th Pl NE have any available units?
7012 67th Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7012 67th Pl NE have?
Some of 7012 67th Pl NE's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7012 67th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
7012 67th Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7012 67th Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7012 67th Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 7012 67th Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 7012 67th Pl NE offers parking.
Does 7012 67th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7012 67th Pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7012 67th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 7012 67th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 7012 67th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 7012 67th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7012 67th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7012 67th Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.

