6327 Armar Rd.

Welcome to Armar Rd Unit 2! This Double Room Suite is a total of 600 sq ft and has a roomy closet. This home has a total of 6 bedrooms, this is the largest of Two Upper Rooms! The room has a Spacious Living area with two Sky Lights and 1 Bedroom. This home has shared Common Areas which include a Huge Open Kitchen, with Stainless Steel Appliances, Spacious living and Dining Areas and Large windows for plenty of Natural Light. The property has an enormous shared yard and 2 Bathrooms on the Main floor. This Property is located just off 4th Street in Marysville, Shopping, Travel, and Dining all within Walking Distance. Showings Only! Sorry NO Pets. Single Occupancy, unless Owner Approved.



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:



Applicant must be 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $2,050 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease



Pet Policy: Sorry No Pets Allowed



Tenant to pay a portion of all utilities (Electric,Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas) $200/month - WiFi available $25 per Month or may set up own account. Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,025 | Security/Damage Deposit $700 | $200 Non-Refundable Administration Fee applies