Marysville, WA
6327 Armar Rd.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

6327 Armar Rd.

6327 Armar Road · (509) 774-3200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Marysville
Location

6327 Armar Road, Marysville, WA 98270
Downtown Marysville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
internet access
Welcome to Armar Rd Unit 2! This Double Room Suite is a total of 600 sq ft and has a roomy closet. This home has a total of 6 bedrooms, this is the largest of Two Upper Rooms! The room has a Spacious Living area with two Sky Lights and 1 Bedroom. This home has shared Common Areas which include a Huge Open Kitchen, with Stainless Steel Appliances, Spacious living and Dining Areas and Large windows for plenty of Natural Light. The property has an enormous shared yard and 2 Bathrooms on the Main floor. This Property is located just off 4th Street in Marysville, Shopping, Travel, and Dining all within Walking Distance. Showings Only! Sorry NO Pets. Single Occupancy, unless Owner Approved.

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:

Applicant must be 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $2,050 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease

Pet Policy: Sorry No Pets Allowed

Tenant to pay a portion of all utilities (Electric,Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas) $200/month - WiFi available $25 per Month or may set up own account. Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,025 | Security/Damage Deposit $700 | $200 Non-Refundable Administration Fee applies

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6327 Armar Rd. have any available units?
6327 Armar Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
Is 6327 Armar Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
6327 Armar Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6327 Armar Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6327 Armar Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 6327 Armar Rd. offer parking?
No, 6327 Armar Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 6327 Armar Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6327 Armar Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6327 Armar Rd. have a pool?
No, 6327 Armar Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 6327 Armar Rd. have accessible units?
No, 6327 Armar Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 6327 Armar Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6327 Armar Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6327 Armar Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6327 Armar Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
