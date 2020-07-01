6319 95th St North East

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit parking garage pet friendly

Beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renters Warehouse call or text for details, 206-482-2179. Great 3BR 2 bath w/ BONUS room off garage. Close to schools, highways, activities, local conveniences & much more. Open dining kitchen & living flow together for great entertaining. Laminate in main living areas & carpet in bedrooms. Enjoy your upper deck off dining room or patio off bonus room leading you to your large fenced back yard with a fire pit. Rent: $1995.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee & $7/month reporting fee. Pets accepted with approval & additional deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. To schedule a tour please schedule at showmojo.com, call or text at 206-482-2179.