Marysville, WA
6319 95th St North East
Last updated November 5 2019 at 5:44 PM

6319 95th St North East

6319 95th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6319 95th Street Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Kellogg Marsh

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fire pit
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renters Warehouse call or text for details, 206-482-2179. Great 3BR 2 bath w/ BONUS room off garage. Close to schools, highways, activities, local conveniences & much more. Open dining kitchen & living flow together for great entertaining. Laminate in main living areas & carpet in bedrooms. Enjoy your upper deck off dining room or patio off bonus room leading you to your large fenced back yard with a fire pit. Rent: $1995.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee & $7/month reporting fee. Pets accepted with approval & additional deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. To schedule a tour please schedule at showmojo.com, call or text at 206-482-2179.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6319 95th St North East have any available units?
6319 95th St North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6319 95th St North East have?
Some of 6319 95th St North East's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6319 95th St North East currently offering any rent specials?
6319 95th St North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6319 95th St North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 6319 95th St North East is pet friendly.
Does 6319 95th St North East offer parking?
Yes, 6319 95th St North East offers parking.
Does 6319 95th St North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6319 95th St North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6319 95th St North East have a pool?
No, 6319 95th St North East does not have a pool.
Does 6319 95th St North East have accessible units?
No, 6319 95th St North East does not have accessible units.
Does 6319 95th St North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 6319 95th St North East does not have units with dishwashers.

