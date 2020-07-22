6015 67th Ave NE

Amenities

dogs allowed garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Brand New Home In Marysville - Beautiful Brand New Custom Construction home off 67th in Marysville. 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, All Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances, Wide open floor plan, Bright and Cheery with Beautiful Back yard that backs to a green belt and creek. 2 rail fencing around the back yard.



Owner will need to access back Tract A behind house in order to maintain that area. Tenant is responsible for yard within fencing perimeter.



Small dog Negotiable with $500.00 Deposit. No Smoking.



Please Drive by Unit before calling to schedule a showing.



DO NOT APPLY ONLINE UNTIL YOU HAVE SEEN THE INSIDE WITH A DELTA AGENT FIRST.



(RLNE5395013)