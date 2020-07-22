All apartments in Marysville
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

6015 67th Ave NE

Location

6015 67th Ave NE, Marysville, WA 98270
Jennings Park

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Beautiful Brand New Home In Marysville - Beautiful Brand New Custom Construction home off 67th in Marysville. 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, All Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances, Wide open floor plan, Bright and Cheery with Beautiful Back yard that backs to a green belt and creek. 2 rail fencing around the back yard.

Owner will need to access back Tract A behind house in order to maintain that area. Tenant is responsible for yard within fencing perimeter.

Small dog Negotiable with $500.00 Deposit. No Smoking.

Please Drive by Unit before calling to schedule a showing.

DO NOT APPLY ONLINE UNTIL YOU HAVE SEEN THE INSIDE WITH A DELTA AGENT FIRST.

(RLNE5395013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6015 67th Ave NE have any available units?
6015 67th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
Is 6015 67th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
6015 67th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6015 67th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6015 67th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 6015 67th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 6015 67th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 6015 67th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6015 67th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6015 67th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 6015 67th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 6015 67th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 6015 67th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6015 67th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6015 67th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6015 67th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6015 67th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
