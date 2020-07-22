5831 122nd Pl. NE

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

This beautiful home was built in 2013 and features a Large Kitchen with Granite tile counters and Stainless Steel Appliances. Enter into the front Sitting Room or Office, the Family Room off the Kitchen is open and bright and has a Gas Fireplace. Master Bedroom has an On-Suite Bathroom with a Double Vanity and large Walk-In-Closet. Three additional Bedrooms and Bathroom upstairs, and a Laundry room with supplied Dryer (tenant to supply their own washing machine). The home also includes a Half Bath, Three Car Garage and Large Grassy Back Yard with Play Structure. Located in North Marysville about 5 minutes North of Marysville Pilchuck High School.



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $6,300 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted



Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,100 | Security Deposit $2,100 | $250 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease



Amenities: Furnace Gas, Pantry in Kitchen, Washer/Dryer Hookups, Garage