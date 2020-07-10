All apartments in Marysville
5719 121st PL NE

5719 121st Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5719 121st Place Northeast, Marysville, WA 98271
Kellogg Marsh

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Cute and Cozy 3 bedroom Rambler - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath rambler with attached 2 car garage. Home has Wood/Laminate floors throughout, vaulted ceilings and new interior paint. This home also has a Heat pump with Air Conditioning. Washer/Dryer included at tenant discretion(owner will not fix or repair). landscaping included

BBQ and Outdoor Furniture is being left for the renters and is to remain with the property. Home has a fenced back yard.

No Smoking/No Pets

Please Drive by Rental before calling to get on the schedule to see it.

DO NOT APPLY UNTIL YOU HAVE VIEWED THE INSIDE WITH AN AGENT!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5818543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5719 121st PL NE have any available units?
5719 121st PL NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5719 121st PL NE have?
Some of 5719 121st PL NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5719 121st PL NE currently offering any rent specials?
5719 121st PL NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5719 121st PL NE pet-friendly?
No, 5719 121st PL NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marysville.
Does 5719 121st PL NE offer parking?
Yes, 5719 121st PL NE offers parking.
Does 5719 121st PL NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5719 121st PL NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5719 121st PL NE have a pool?
No, 5719 121st PL NE does not have a pool.
Does 5719 121st PL NE have accessible units?
No, 5719 121st PL NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5719 121st PL NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5719 121st PL NE does not have units with dishwashers.

