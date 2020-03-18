Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Comfortably Lavish craftsmanship and quality features. 4BR/2.5 BA, 2600 sf. Sweeping Territorial Views of the Estuary and Olympics from a viewing deck on corner lot. Entertain large crowds on the massive Trex deck patio in fully fenced back yard. Dramatic marble entry, formal dining room, granite kitchen and open area with fireplace and entertainment cabinetry. Spacious Master features view, 5-suite bath with jetted tub and walk in closet. Three other bedrooms, two with walk-in closets. Quality Features – Washer, Dryer, 2019 Dishwasher, Carpet, Hardwood, Laminate, Tile, Gas, Air Conditioning, Heat Pump, Tankless Water Heater, installed high-end security system and attached 2-car garage with remotes. Tenant pays for all utilities, cable, wi-fi and, if desired, ADT security services. Exterior Features – Roofed Bar with seating, Viewing Deck, Fire Pit, lots of garden areas, landscaping included. Pets negotiable – small under 25#, no more than two with Pet Deposit.



Terms: 12+ lease then month-to-month, full month's rent, $2000 security deposit and last month’s rent (negotiable with background check), $150 non-refundable Processing Admin Fee, and $45-65 application fee/pp. Owner expects good background check in all areas.



If this property looks interesting, it is suggested to drive-by the property first to see if it is suitable for your needs, if so, contact Property Manager at (206)715-1991. We could give you immediate access if you call prior to viewing to coordinate. This is a Tenant Turner property, so you may view it at your convenience once we talk. https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/5207-69th-dr-ne



The address is 5207 69th Dr NE, Marysville, 98270.



Applications accepted after Tenant Criteria understood and application link is given by showing property manager. For Tenant Criteria go to https://www.northfieldproperties.info/rental-criteria.