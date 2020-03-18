All apartments in Marysville
Last updated October 12 2019 at 1:12 AM

5207 69th Dr NE

5207 69th Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5207 69th Drive Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Jennings Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Comfortably Lavish craftsmanship and quality features. 4BR/2.5 BA, 2600 sf. Sweeping Territorial Views of the Estuary and Olympics from a viewing deck on corner lot. Entertain large crowds on the massive Trex deck patio in fully fenced back yard. Dramatic marble entry, formal dining room, granite kitchen and open area with fireplace and entertainment cabinetry. Spacious Master features view, 5-suite bath with jetted tub and walk in closet. Three other bedrooms, two with walk-in closets. Quality Features – Washer, Dryer, 2019 Dishwasher, Carpet, Hardwood, Laminate, Tile, Gas, Air Conditioning, Heat Pump, Tankless Water Heater, installed high-end security system and attached 2-car garage with remotes. Tenant pays for all utilities, cable, wi-fi and, if desired, ADT security services. Exterior Features – Roofed Bar with seating, Viewing Deck, Fire Pit, lots of garden areas, landscaping included. Pets negotiable – small under 25#, no more than two with Pet Deposit.

Terms: 12+ lease then month-to-month, full month's rent, $2000 security deposit and last month’s rent (negotiable with background check), $150 non-refundable Processing Admin Fee, and $45-65 application fee/pp. Owner expects good background check in all areas.

If this property looks interesting, it is suggested to drive-by the property first to see if it is suitable for your needs, if so, contact Property Manager at (206)715-1991. We could give you immediate access if you call prior to viewing to coordinate. This is a Tenant Turner property, so you may view it at your convenience once we talk. https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/5207-69th-dr-ne

The address is 5207 69th Dr NE, Marysville, 98270.

Applications accepted after Tenant Criteria understood and application link is given by showing property manager. For Tenant Criteria go to https://www.northfieldproperties.info/rental-criteria.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5207 69th Dr NE have any available units?
5207 69th Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5207 69th Dr NE have?
Some of 5207 69th Dr NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5207 69th Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
5207 69th Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5207 69th Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5207 69th Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 5207 69th Dr NE offer parking?
Yes, 5207 69th Dr NE offers parking.
Does 5207 69th Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5207 69th Dr NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5207 69th Dr NE have a pool?
No, 5207 69th Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 5207 69th Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 5207 69th Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5207 69th Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5207 69th Dr NE has units with dishwashers.
