All apartments in Marysville
Find more places like 5025 119th St NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marysville, WA
/
5025 119th St NE
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:27 AM

5025 119th St NE

5025 119th Street Northeast · (425) 224-5516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Marysville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5025 119th Street Northeast, Marysville, WA 98271
Kellogg Marsh

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5025 119th St NE · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1533 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bd/2.5 Bth Townhouse w/ Garage & New Paint! - This spacious townhouse offers 1,533 sq. ft of living space and new carpet throughout! On the main level, you will find a large living room with gas fireplace, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, dining room and half bath. Upstairs you will find a master bedroom with bath and walk-in closet, 2 additional bedrooms and additional full bath. The property has a secluded backyard and 2 car garage.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE2885216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5025 119th St NE have any available units?
5025 119th St NE has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5025 119th St NE have?
Some of 5025 119th St NE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5025 119th St NE currently offering any rent specials?
5025 119th St NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5025 119th St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5025 119th St NE is pet friendly.
Does 5025 119th St NE offer parking?
Yes, 5025 119th St NE does offer parking.
Does 5025 119th St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5025 119th St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5025 119th St NE have a pool?
No, 5025 119th St NE does not have a pool.
Does 5025 119th St NE have accessible units?
No, 5025 119th St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5025 119th St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5025 119th St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5025 119th St NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carroll's Creek Landing
18111 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271
The Lodge
17500 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271

Similar Pages

Marysville 1 BedroomsMarysville 2 Bedrooms
Marysville Apartments with GymMarysville Apartments with Parking
Marysville Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA
Bellingham, WAMill Creek, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WALake Forest Park, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAPoulsbo, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
Western Washington UniversityUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity