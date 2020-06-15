5025 119th St NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 3 Bd/2.5 Bth Townhouse w/ Garage & New Paint! - This spacious townhouse offers 1,533 sq. ft of living space and new carpet throughout! On the main level, you will find a large living room with gas fireplace, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, dining room and half bath. Upstairs you will find a master bedroom with bath and walk-in closet, 2 additional bedrooms and additional full bath. The property has a secluded backyard and 2 car garage.



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



(RLNE2885216)