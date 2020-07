Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Marysville town-home has two bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms. Home features 2 assigned parking spaces, patio, brand new laminate flooring downstairs, all new carpeting upstairs with additional storage, balcony off main bedroom and all appliances. The home is just minutes from I-5, shopping, and much much more. Rent: $1,300/mo with security deposit equal to the rent. No smoking is permitted.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.