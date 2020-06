Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

In Town Marysville - Incredible in City location. Three minute walk to shopping, bus line and minutes to I-5. This home is nestled on a quiet dead end street of only 9 homes. Down-stairs features an open living room, dining room and kitchen. Slider in dining room opens onto a private patio and fully fenced yard. Upstairs has open hall with a built in desk, 3 bedrooms, laundry area and a large master suite. Owners are looking for a one year lease.



(RLNE5495761)