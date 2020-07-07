All apartments in Marysville
Find more places like 3824 68th Dr NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marysville, WA
/
3824 68th Dr NE
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

3824 68th Dr NE

3824 68th Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marysville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3824 68th Drive Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
East Sunnyside

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 4 Bed/ 2.5 Bth Townhome W/ New Carpet & Paint! - Move in ready, 1303 sq ft 4 bed 2.5 bath townhome with a 2 car garage is clean and offers a private setting. Downstairs is the kitchen, living room, dining room and a half bathroom. Upstairs you will find a master suite with walk in closet and master bathroom and 3 additional bedrooms with a full bathroom in the hallway. This home has a fully fenced backyard that backs up to a green belt and is located close to Marysville and Lake Stevens.

Pictures from similar unit.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE2929586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3824 68th Dr NE have any available units?
3824 68th Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3824 68th Dr NE have?
Some of 3824 68th Dr NE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3824 68th Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
3824 68th Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3824 68th Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3824 68th Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 3824 68th Dr NE offer parking?
Yes, 3824 68th Dr NE offers parking.
Does 3824 68th Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3824 68th Dr NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3824 68th Dr NE have a pool?
No, 3824 68th Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 3824 68th Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 3824 68th Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3824 68th Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3824 68th Dr NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lodge
17500 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271
Carroll's Creek Landing
18111 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271

Similar Pages

Marysville 1 BedroomsMarysville 2 Bedrooms
Marysville Apartments with GymMarysville Apartments with Parking
Marysville Apartments with Washer-DryerKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA
Bellingham, WAMill Creek, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WALake Forest Park, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAPoulsbo, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
Western Washington UniversityUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College