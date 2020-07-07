3824 68th Dr NE

Amenities

Spacious 4 Bed/ 2.5 Bth Townhome W/ New Carpet & Paint! - Move in ready, 1303 sq ft 4 bed 2.5 bath townhome with a 2 car garage is clean and offers a private setting. Downstairs is the kitchen, living room, dining room and a half bathroom. Upstairs you will find a master suite with walk in closet and master bathroom and 3 additional bedrooms with a full bathroom in the hallway. This home has a fully fenced backyard that backs up to a green belt and is located close to Marysville and Lake Stevens.



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



