Home
/
Marysville, WA
/
3617 68th Dr NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3617 68th Dr NE

3617 68th Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3617 68th Drive Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
East Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
The most space in a prime neighborhood! This expansive split-level is sure to please your whole family with enough square footage for everyone to spread out. The open floor plan upstairs features vaulted ceilings to fill the space with light and a gas fireplace in the living room to create cozy evenings with the people that matter most. Prepare memorable meals in the expansive eat-in kitchen with enough cabinets and counter space to let you focus on cooking without worrying about clutter! The lower level is complete with a family room, two additional bedrooms, and a full bathroom, creating the ideal second living space for older children, in-laws, or guests to keep everyone close without sacrificing privacy! A large fully fenced yard provides room for guests of any age to have fun with a deck perfect for hosting outdoor barbeques or spending an autumn afternoon with your favorite book. Nestled in a quiet neighborhood close to shopping, this picture-perfect home is complete with beautiful views of the Puget Sound and an attached 3-car garage. Stop sacrificing, schedule your showing today to make this perfect space your new home!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/3617-68th-dr-ne ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3617 68th Dr NE have any available units?
3617 68th Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3617 68th Dr NE have?
Some of 3617 68th Dr NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3617 68th Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
3617 68th Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 68th Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3617 68th Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 3617 68th Dr NE offer parking?
Yes, 3617 68th Dr NE offers parking.
Does 3617 68th Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3617 68th Dr NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 68th Dr NE have a pool?
No, 3617 68th Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 3617 68th Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 3617 68th Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 68th Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3617 68th Dr NE does not have units with dishwashers.
