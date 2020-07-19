Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed

The most space in a prime neighborhood! This expansive split-level is sure to please your whole family with enough square footage for everyone to spread out. The open floor plan upstairs features vaulted ceilings to fill the space with light and a gas fireplace in the living room to create cozy evenings with the people that matter most. Prepare memorable meals in the expansive eat-in kitchen with enough cabinets and counter space to let you focus on cooking without worrying about clutter! The lower level is complete with a family room, two additional bedrooms, and a full bathroom, creating the ideal second living space for older children, in-laws, or guests to keep everyone close without sacrificing privacy! A large fully fenced yard provides room for guests of any age to have fun with a deck perfect for hosting outdoor barbeques or spending an autumn afternoon with your favorite book. Nestled in a quiet neighborhood close to shopping, this picture-perfect home is complete with beautiful views of the Puget Sound and an attached 3-car garage. Stop sacrificing, schedule your showing today to make this perfect space your new home!



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/3617-68th-dr-ne ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.