2909 85th Dr NE
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

2909 85th Dr NE

2909 85th Dr NE · No Longer Available
Location

2909 85th Dr NE, Marysville, WA 98270
East Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Brand New 5 Bedroom Home in Marysville - Virtual Tour! - Goregous, brand new home is ready for you to move into! Open layout with high ceilings throughout. First floor features formal dining room, large open kitchen facing great room, bedroom and 3/4 bath. Stainless steel appliances, large kitchen island and granite slab. Generous master bedroom with beautiful 5 piece bath and huge walk in closet. 3 more bedrooms, full bath and bonus room along with laundry room upstairs.

Click below link for the virtual tour.
https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/642785

Home is equipped with Smart system controls for home, doorbell, thermostat and Alexia. Lake Stevens Schools. Just minutes from 1-5, Hwy 2 & 9! Convenient location!

Preferred 12-month lease! Tenant pays all utilities.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with an additional refundable deposit.

Move-In Fees:
-First month: $2800
-Deposit: $2800 (minus application fees)

Please contact Lori Bannister at 425.466.8555 for more information.

(RLNE5659081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2909 85th Dr NE have any available units?
2909 85th Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2909 85th Dr NE have?
Some of 2909 85th Dr NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2909 85th Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
2909 85th Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2909 85th Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2909 85th Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 2909 85th Dr NE offer parking?
Yes, 2909 85th Dr NE offers parking.
Does 2909 85th Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2909 85th Dr NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2909 85th Dr NE have a pool?
No, 2909 85th Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 2909 85th Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 2909 85th Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2909 85th Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2909 85th Dr NE does not have units with dishwashers.
