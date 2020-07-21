2909 85th Dr NE

Amenities
Brand New 5 Bedroom Home in Marysville - Virtual Tour! - Goregous, brand new home is ready for you to move into! Open layout with high ceilings throughout. First floor features formal dining room, large open kitchen facing great room, bedroom and 3/4 bath. Stainless steel appliances, large kitchen island and granite slab. Generous master bedroom with beautiful 5 piece bath and huge walk in closet. 3 more bedrooms, full bath and bonus room along with laundry room upstairs.
Click below link for the virtual tour.
https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/642785
Home is equipped with Smart system controls for home, doorbell, thermostat and Alexia. Lake Stevens Schools. Just minutes from 1-5, Hwy 2 & 9! Convenient location!
Preferred 12-month lease! Tenant pays all utilities.
Pets considered on a case by case basis with an additional refundable deposit.
Move-In Fees:
-First month: $2800
-Deposit: $2800 (minus application fees)
Please contact Lori Bannister at 425.466.8555 for more information.
(RLNE5659081)