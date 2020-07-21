2909 85th Dr NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

Brand New 5 Bedroom Home in Marysville - Virtual Tour! - Goregous, brand new home is ready for you to move into! Open layout with high ceilings throughout. First floor features formal dining room, large open kitchen facing great room, bedroom and 3/4 bath. Stainless steel appliances, large kitchen island and granite slab. Generous master bedroom with beautiful 5 piece bath and huge walk in closet. 3 more bedrooms, full bath and bonus room along with laundry room upstairs.



Click below link for the virtual tour.

https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/642785



Home is equipped with Smart system controls for home, doorbell, thermostat and Alexia. Lake Stevens Schools. Just minutes from 1-5, Hwy 2 & 9! Convenient location!



Preferred 12-month lease! Tenant pays all utilities.



Pets considered on a case by case basis with an additional refundable deposit.



Move-In Fees:

-First month: $2800

-Deposit: $2800 (minus application fees)



Please contact Lori Bannister at 425.466.8555 for more information.



