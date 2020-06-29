Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Story Home with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms in Lakewood Commons - $1895 ~ 17714 27th Ave NE Marysville



This 2 Story home, approximately 1500 sq ft in the Lakewood Commons neighborhood has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The living room includes vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace. large windows and laminate floors. The kitchen has all appliances including a gas cook top and a separate dinning area with access to deck and back yard. There is a large laundry room off of the kitchen that includes a washer and dryer as well as an entree way to the 2 car garage. Pets are considered on a case by case basis, no cats allowed. Easy access to I-5, close to numerous restaurants and shopping centers. Available now. KB.



