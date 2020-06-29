All apartments in Marysville
Find more places like 17714 27th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marysville, WA
/
17714 27th Ave NE
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

17714 27th Ave NE

17714 27th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marysville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

17714 27th Avenue Northeast, Marysville, WA 98271
Lakewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Story Home with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms in Lakewood Commons - $1895 ~ 17714 27th Ave NE Marysville

This 2 Story home, approximately 1500 sq ft in the Lakewood Commons neighborhood has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The living room includes vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace. large windows and laminate floors. The kitchen has all appliances including a gas cook top and a separate dinning area with access to deck and back yard. There is a large laundry room off of the kitchen that includes a washer and dryer as well as an entree way to the 2 car garage. Pets are considered on a case by case basis, no cats allowed. Easy access to I-5, close to numerous restaurants and shopping centers. Available now. KB.

(RLNE5186341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17714 27th Ave NE have any available units?
17714 27th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 17714 27th Ave NE have?
Some of 17714 27th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17714 27th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
17714 27th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17714 27th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 17714 27th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 17714 27th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 17714 27th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 17714 27th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17714 27th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17714 27th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 17714 27th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 17714 27th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 17714 27th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 17714 27th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 17714 27th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lodge
17500 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271
Carroll's Creek Landing
18111 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271

Similar Pages

Marysville 1 BedroomsMarysville 2 Bedrooms
Marysville Apartments with GymMarysville Apartments with Parking
Marysville Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA
Bellingham, WAMill Creek, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WALake Forest Park, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAPoulsbo, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
Western Washington UniversityUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College