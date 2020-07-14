All apartments in Lynnwood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:55 AM

Newberry Square

16116 Ash Way · (425) 230-3377
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
*Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Location

16116 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA 98087

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit S-215 · Avail. now

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit S-110 · Avail. now

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit S-313 · Avail. now

$1,564

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit N-405 · Avail. now

$1,839

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 918 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit S-102 · Avail. Jul 28

$2,141

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1221 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Newberry Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
business center
elevator
gym
parking
garage
media room
cc payments
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Lynnwood, WA. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Lynnwood, with easy access to I-5 and Highway 525, Newberry Square is just minutes away from Boeing, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Seattle has to offer. (+more)

Newberry Square provides its residents a wide selection of unique studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a fitness center, fireplace, and patio/balcony.

Come stroll through our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion or have a day out on the town in nearby Seattle. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to ensure you don’t just lease, you live.

Take a look at our photo gallery and schedule

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Move-in Fees: $200 non-refundable processing fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required. Valet trash: $15/month
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
deposit: $400 for first cat; $200 for second cat
fee: $250 per cat
limit: 2 cats maximum
rent: $35/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Newberry Square have any available units?
Newberry Square has 5 units available starting at $1,549 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Newberry Square have?
Some of Newberry Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Newberry Square currently offering any rent specials?
Newberry Square is offering the following rent specials: *Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Is Newberry Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Newberry Square is pet friendly.
Does Newberry Square offer parking?
Yes, Newberry Square offers parking.
Does Newberry Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Newberry Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Newberry Square have a pool?
No, Newberry Square does not have a pool.
Does Newberry Square have accessible units?
No, Newberry Square does not have accessible units.
Does Newberry Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Newberry Square has units with dishwashers.
Does Newberry Square have units with air conditioning?
No, Newberry Square does not have units with air conditioning.
