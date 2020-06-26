All apartments in Lynnwood
Last updated July 7 2019 at 10:50 AM

6925 185th Pl SW

6925 185th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

6925 185th Street Southwest, Lynnwood, WA 98037

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Blue Ridge - Property Id: 128327

Awesome Blueridge 2 Story 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath, fenced lot available June 29,2019
This house in Edmonds school district has it all! Quiet private fenced yard view of the Olympics!
Oversized attached two car garage with auto doors. Inside you will enjoy a formal living room with huge vaulted ceilings, a great family room with fireplace lots of windows. Kitchen has a breakfast nook and eating bar. Formal dining next to the kitchen with beautiful windows to enjoy the evening sunsets. Master bedroom is spacious with master bath, and walk-in closet plus wonderful views of the sunset! There are three more very comfortable sized bedrooms and full bath.

Smoke free
Pets on case by case basis
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128327
Property Id 128327

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4943728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6925 185th Pl SW have any available units?
6925 185th Pl SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 6925 185th Pl SW have?
Some of 6925 185th Pl SW's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6925 185th Pl SW currently offering any rent specials?
6925 185th Pl SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6925 185th Pl SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 6925 185th Pl SW is pet friendly.
Does 6925 185th Pl SW offer parking?
Yes, 6925 185th Pl SW offers parking.
Does 6925 185th Pl SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6925 185th Pl SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6925 185th Pl SW have a pool?
No, 6925 185th Pl SW does not have a pool.
Does 6925 185th Pl SW have accessible units?
No, 6925 185th Pl SW does not have accessible units.
Does 6925 185th Pl SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6925 185th Pl SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 6925 185th Pl SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 6925 185th Pl SW does not have units with air conditioning.
