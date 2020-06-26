6925 185th Pl SW

Amenities

Awesome Blueridge 2 Story 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath, fenced lot available June 29,2019

This house in Edmonds school district has it all! Quiet private fenced yard view of the Olympics!

Oversized attached two car garage with auto doors. Inside you will enjoy a formal living room with huge vaulted ceilings, a great family room with fireplace lots of windows. Kitchen has a breakfast nook and eating bar. Formal dining next to the kitchen with beautiful windows to enjoy the evening sunsets. Master bedroom is spacious with master bath, and walk-in closet plus wonderful views of the sunset! There are three more very comfortable sized bedrooms and full bath.



Smoke free

Pets on case by case basis

No Dogs Allowed



