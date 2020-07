Amenities

Lynnwood Rambler, Three Bedroom - Located on a quiet street, close to parks, shopping and bus lines. Hardwood floors throughout , new carpet in family room. Three bedrooms , two bathrooms, good size living and family rooms. Fenced yard, quiet and private setting. Gas forced air heat and gas hot water , two car garage. Washer and Dryer hookups. No pets and no smoking. First last and deposit due at lease signing. Good credit is a must.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4487923)